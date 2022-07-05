EXCLUSIVE: Miami-based Ancora Swimwear Teams Up With Latin Influencer Jenny Lopez

Miami-based swimwear and resortwear brand Ancora is joining forces with Latine model, influencer and Vogue Latin America contributing editor Jenny Lopez for a limited-edition collection, just in time for Miami Swim Week.

Swimwear pieces from the Ancora x Jenny Lopez collection. Courtesy Photo Tato Gomez

Much like Ancora, Lopez was born in Colombia, but is now based in Miami. The partnership is also leveraging Lopez’s fashion and beauty expertise to help design the women’s assortment and shoot the campaign.

“We knew she was the perfect match,” said Laura Mercado, founder and chief executive officer of Ancora, who also hails from Colombia. “Jenny represents Ancora in every way. Not only is she effortlessly chic, but also she embodies the strong woman that is the inspiration behind Ancora.”

The Ancora x Jenny Lopez collaboration includes dresses Courtesy Photo Tato Gomez

The six-piece collection is made up of swimwear and resortwear, including bikinis with rope-strap details, high-waisted bottoms, one-piece suits, black-and-white linen sets and flowy sundresses in bold prints. Prices range from $95 to $550 and come in sizes XS to XL, depending on the piece.

“These designs embody me and my personality,” Lopez said. “The prints are playful but maintain that timeless and versatile look that I am always looking for. And the ‘Jenny-on-the-Go’ website is a curation of my life and of my personal style and I am so excited that it will be featured at the Stitch Lab pop-up in July so my cyber community can better connect with me and see this beautiful Ancora collaboration in person.

“Everyone should feel comfortable with what they are wearing,” she added. “The silhouettes of this collection were designed to enhance a woman’s body and the fabrics are amazing and so comfortable.”

Pieces from the Ancora x Jenny Lopez collection. Courtesy Photo Tato Gomez

While Ancora is headquartered in South Florida, each piece is designed and handmade in Colombia and produced from sustainable materials, such as recycled plastic bottles. The brand also said it would refrain from working with water printers in an effort to save water.

“Making high-end swimwear from recycled plastic bottles is my way of trying to give back to Mother Earth, who has given me a lot,” Mercado said. “In creating this company, there is a real value I am leaving to my kids and to future generations.”

Linen sets in the Ancora x Jenny Lopez collaboration. Courtesy Photo Tato Gomez

The Ancora x Jenny Lopez collection will be available for sale July 8 to 10 at a “Jenny on the Go” pop-up in Aventura, Fla. The collection will also be available at Ancora.com, starting July 17.

Lopez and the entire Ancora team, including Mercado, will celebrate the launch of the collaboration with an intimate dinner at Mila, an upscale rooftop restaurant in Miami, on July 17. In addition, the entire Ancora resort 2023 collection will be on display at the Cabana Trade Show during Miami Swim Week from July 16 to 18.