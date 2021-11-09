Ba&sh Partners With CaaStle to Bring New Clothing Rental Offering to the U.S.

Ba&sh, the French contemporary sportswear firm, has launched Borrow on Ba-sh.com, a new rental service that allows customers in the U.S. to rent and wear the latest pieces available on its e-commerce site.

Powered by CaaStle, the leading b-to-b rental technology platform in the U.S., Borrow showcases the brand’s commitment to circularity, extending the lifespan of garments and reusing them in an ethical way.

Customers can rent a style for seven days and return it, or purchase it at a discounted price.

Earlier this year, Ba&sh outlined its sustainability goals, which included favoring materials made from “eco-responsible” fabrics, lowering greenhouse emissions and reducing the use of plastics.

Ba&sh is a global brand with markets in Asia, Europe and North America and was the first brand to launch a clothing rental service in its market sector in early 2020 in France. After experiencing strong customer demand to engage with the brand in a new way, Ba&sh partnered with CaaStle to expand its offerings in the U.S. market. The launch of Borrow marks the first time U.S. consumers can rent pieces from Ba&sh’s current ready-to-wear collections.

A $420 Gigi dress, for example, is available to borrow for $84, while the $395 Felicity knit dress is available to borrow for $79.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with CaaStle to launch Ba&sh Borrow in the U.S.,” said Pierre-Arnaud Grenade, global chief executive officer of Ba&sh. “As innovation, responsibility and service are at the heart of our brand strategy, this rental offering will allow us to address a wider, more socially aware clientele and enable them to consume differently with us. We are proud to introduce this responsible evolution alongside CaaStle, leveraging their expertise to engage with the community in new and powerful ways.”

Ba&sh will offer a curated selection of fall 2021 pieces across all rtw categories, including dresses, knits, outerwear, tops and bottoms. When the rental period is over, customers can return their items with free shipping and dry cleaning, continue to rent for a daily fee, or purchase the item at a discounted price. If daily fees add up to the retail price, the customer will own the item with no penalty.

“Borrow widens Ba&sh’s audience to new and aspirational customers by offering a unique and accessible way to interact wit the brand,” said Christine Hunsicker, founder and CEO of CaaStle. “Ba&sh has seen its customers in France respond positively to this flexible access to its clothing, so we’re excited they chose to partner with CaaStle to offer the U.S. consumer the same flexibility and seamless experience.”

Other brands participating in the Borrow program, which was first introduced last June, are Rebecca Minkoff, Vince (for women and men) and Dress the Population.