LONDON — As an official supporter of the British Olympic team, Ben Sherman revealed Wednesday its Team GB retail capsule collection ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which have been delayed to this summer due to the pandemic.

The retail capsule features polo shirts and T-shirts made with organic cotton, striped shirts, a bomber jacket and Harrington jacket for both genders, and a selection of children’s wear.

The brand also unveiled a campaign shot by John Rankin Waddell starring Team GB athletes including sprinter Asha Philip, track and field athlete Morgan Lake, taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad, boxer Galal Yafai, diver Jack Laugher and rugby player Philip Burgess.

Mark Williams, creative director of Ben Sherman, said the capsule’s design elements focus on bringing out the brand’s British heritage and “hold true to the spirit of the Olympics and Great Britain.”

Tim Ellerton, commercial director at British Olympic Association, said he’s confident that this capsule will “build the anticipation for the reveal of the opening and closing ceremony wear over the next couple of months.”

Proceeds from the sales of the retail collection are going to Team GB and the British Olympic Association.

