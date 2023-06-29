Boohoo Jumps On the Barbie Bandwagon

In a lead-up to “Barbie the Movie,” Boohoo, the global e-tailer, has partnered with Barbie to launch a limited-edition capsule collection.

The collection includes 39 styles including accessories and ready-to-wear, with sizes ranging from 0-24. Items are $8 to $65, and are available to shop Thursday at boohoo.com.

Boohoo is the latest retailer to jump on the Barbie bandwagon. Bloomingdale’s has launched a multifaceted partnership that includes online and in-store pop-up shops, an exclusive collaboration with “Barbie the Movie” and Bloomingdale’s private label Aqua, window displays and various events and activations this summer. Zappos just launched a shopping experience that includes all types of products for anyone to incorporate #Barbiecore style into their lives. Other companies, such as Kendall Jenner’s Moon, Superga, Impala and Gap, are among the brands that have released Barbie-inspired collections this year.

“While creating the Barbie x Boohoo collection, we wanted to go after the hottest trends of the season while bringing the casual streetwear vibe that we know our girl loves,” said Samantha Helligso, brand director of Boohoo. “This is a super fun nostalgic collection that will allow you to show your personality through mixing and matching the pieces to customize your wardrobe.”

Among the looks are a Barbie motocross jersey, rugby shirt, Ts, tanks, varsity jackets, shorts, pants, dresses, sweatpants and sweatshirts.

Some looks from Boohoo’s limited-edition Barbie collection campaign. courtesy of Boohoo

“With Barbie everywhere this summer, the partnership with Boohoo is a natural fit and brings this trend, along with Y2K together in one incredible collection. We are excited to partner with the team at Boohoo to offer fans great product as we celebrate this exciting time for Barbie,” said Joe Spalding, head of U.K. Consumer Products at Mattel.

A Barbie campaign image from Boohoo. Courtesy shot.

“Barbie the Movie,” stars Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as her male companion Ken, with an additional ensemble cast including Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu and Kate McKinnon. The film premieres in theaters nationwide on July 21 and internationally on July 19.