Boss, NFL Team on Lifestyle Collection for Fans

Boss and the National Football League have teamed again on a collection of lifestyle products for men and women. The line, which launches on Monday, will feature hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, polo shirts, tracksuit bottoms and shorts from some of the league’s most popular teams: the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins.

In August, the offering will be expanded to include 17 more teams including the reigning Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs and NFC Champions the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The NFL is taking a fresh approach to fan apparel with our new collaboration with prominent fashion brand, Boss,” said Ryan Samuelson, vice president of consumer products at the NFL. “The apparel will live up to the Boss reputation of premium offerings and we hope fans will join us at the 2023 NFL Draft to shop and celebrate the new collection as they cheer on their favorite teams.”

The NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, this year from April 27 to 29. Boss will be onsite there with a pop-up retail experience that will include the current collection and customization options.

Marco Falcioni, senior vice president of creative direction at Hugo Boss, said the collection is “a way to pay tribute to the players and the considerable training they undergo season after season, while promoting a strong, overarching message of what it means to engage and play like a Boss.”

The bulk of the collection is made from 100 percent cotton French terry and features embroidery and raised prints. There is also a top and jog pants in a jersey material with an allover digital print that simulates denim.

The collection includes womenswear. Courtesy of Boss

To promote the Boss x NFL launch, creative director Trey Laird and his agency, Team Laird, brought together a group of current and former NFL players to appear in the campaign, including Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys; Jaelan Phillips of the Miami Dolphins, and Victor Cruz, formerly of the New York Giants. The campaign also features models Joan Smalls and Taylor Hill posing alongside the players. It was shot by Matthew Brookes in black-and-white, and utilizes a striped lighting technique intended to replicate football field hash lines.

The line will launch in April and be expanded in August. Courtesy of Boss

The campaign features a short film, stills and 3D renderings of selected jerseys, and touts: “No matter the team, no matter the goal, no matter the point — always play like a Boss.”

The Boss x NFL collection will be sold on the NFL and Hugo Boss websites, at Hugo Boss retail stores as well as at Dillard’s, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, Fanatics and select team stores.