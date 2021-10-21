Brand Spotlight: Marrakshi Life

Marrakshi Life, a handwoven, made-to-order artisanal brand based in Marrakech, has launched their latest offering for fall, dubbed Collection 09.

Founded in 2013 by New York fashion photographer Randall Bachner, the brand is backed by an in-house team of local artisans that helps create these original, contemporary and gender-fluid pieces.

Color is a vital element for the Marrakshi Life design team and for this newest offering, asymmetrical panels of fabric mixes a mélange of purples, blacks and pinks as well as tones of ecru, blue and yellow plaids.

The lineup fuses elements of classic sportswear tailoring with the loose designs of traditional Moroccan silhouettes, including oversize shirts, palazzo pants, paneled overcoats with bold stripes and oversize hats in the same prints. Collection 09 is available now exclusively on the brand’s site, with pricing ranging from $275 to 550. Collection 10 will drop in 2022.

The vertically integrated brand also adheres to a zero-waste policy, a program that takes the remnant cuttings from produced garments to then be used in future development and production — including patchwork pieces, rag weave, home goods and accessories.

A look from Marrakshi Life Collection 09.

