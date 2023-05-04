Blackpink’s Jennie Kim, Calvin Klein Team Up for Limited-edition Capsule

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim, who has been featured in Calvin Klein’s ad campaigns, is teaming up with the house to launch a limited-edition capsule collection called Jennie for Calvin Klein.

The South Korean artist, brand ambassador and global star has been associated with the Calvin Klein brand since 2021, when Kim was featured in a campaign for CK’s collaboration with Heron Preston. She has been featured in Calvin Klein campaigns ever since.

The casual collection entails a selection of underwear sets, denim, T-shirts, fleece and knits infused with Kim’s style and creativity. Designed in a pastel color palette chosen by Kim, it includes personalized touches such as custom branding that reimagines the iconic Calvin Klein logo in her own handwriting. There are 17 styles in total, and 38 stock keeping units units when one factors in various colors. Retail prices range from $25 to $150.

Jennie for Calvin Klein ad image. Hong Jang Hung, courtesy of Calvin Klein

“Collaborating with Calvin Klein on this capsule has been an exciting progression in our partnership,” Kim said. “This collection reflects my everyday style and is based on many of the Calvin Klein essentials that have become staples in my wardrobe. I wanted to bring a personal touch to these pieces, which you’ll see reflected in the fit, the color palette and the details. My aspiration for this collection is that everyone will feel as happy and confident in these pieces as I do.”

Jonathan Bottomley, global chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein, said, “Having worked with Jennie on several campaigns, we know firsthand that she is a cultural powerhouse. Her persona, talent and distinctive style have a major global impact. Our partnership stems from an authentic place — Jennie is a longtime fan of the brand — and we wanted to deepen that relationship by bringing her personal perspective to our products. The result is a mix of Jennie’s coveted style and Calvin Klein’s most iconic essentials, which we know will resonate strongly with consumers around the world.”

Jennie for Calvin Klein Hung Jang Hyun, courtesy of Calvin Klein

The capsule is being offered in lilac, chalk blue and desert, as well as classic black and white. The line features matching bralettes and bottoms, bodysuits and soft rib tanks. Joggers, T-shirts, knit tops, dresses and crewneck sweaters round out the collection, along with a denim shirt and ’90s jeans.

Accompanying the capsule is an ad campaign, photographed by Hong Jang Hyun, showing Kim in casual poses. The collection will be available in select Calvin Klein stores and on calvinklein.com globally beginning Wednesday. There will also be select pop-ups throughout Asia.

Kim will be attending an event that Calvin Klein is hosting in Seoul next week.

Kim has been closely associated with the fashion industry. She attended the Met Gala on Monday night that paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld. The K-pop star, a Chanel ambassador, wore a vintage white Chanel minidress from the fall 1990 ready-to-wear collection with a scalloped neckline and a black bow belt at the waist that featured the signature Chanel camellia flower in white at the center. She accessorized the look with black tights, black opera gloves, a black ribbon choker and a white camellia flower in her hair.

Kim is most famous for being one of four members of popular South Korean girl group Blankpink, which was formed in 2016. The group also includes Ji-soo Kim, Lalisa Manobal and Chaeyoung “Roseanne” Park, simply known as Jisso, Lisa and Rose, respectively. In November 2018, Kim made her debut as a solo artist with the single “Solo.” The song was commercially successful and topped both the Gaon Digital Chart and Billboard’s World Digital Songs chart. This year, she will make her acting debut on June 4 in the HBO series “The Idol” under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane.