Carol Horn, Sportswear Designer, Dies at 86

Fashion designer Carol Horn, whose signature elongated designs and caftans caught on in the ’60s, died Thursday at the age of 86.

The sportswear designer had been under hospice care at Calvary Hospital at the time of her death, according to her cousins Suzanne Horn and fashion publicist Sally Fischer in a joint interview.

Born in Brooklyn, Horn was an only child whose father worked in the housewares industry and whose elegant mother raised her to always put her best self forward. She bounced around to multiple schools, including the Calhoun School, Choate Rosemary Hall, Columbia University, Boston University and the Fashion Institute of Technology, among others.

A lifelong Upper East Sider, she started designing sportswear for juniors at Bryant 9 before venturing on to Benson & Partners and the Outlander Sweater Co. She created her own signature line for Malcolm Starr International and later opened her own company, Carol Horn’s Habitat, in 1974. The following year Horn won a Coty award for Designer of the Year — a precursor to similar awards that are now called the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards. In 1983, she debuted Carol Horn Sportswear.

An inveterate traveler who drew inspiration for her brightly colored designs from her many global jaunts, Horn particularly enjoyed Asia, her cousins said. Instead of designer mentors, Horn relied on travel as her waterfall of inspiration, Suzanne Horn said. Africa was another of her favorite destinations, as were South and Central America with Guatemala being of great interest. Horn jetted off to Como and Florence, Italy often for textiles. She introduced caftans to her collection in the ’60s — well before others did — and carried them on into the ’70s recognizing their ease, practicality and comfort.

“I think she would design them today,” Fischer said, a nod to the silhouette’s longevity.

Former WWD fashion editor Bobbi Queen recalled Thursday how Horn was especially popular in the ’60s due to her designs in crinkled gauze that was sourced from India. The designer was integral to Henri Bendel on New York’s Fifth Avenue, a forerunner of multi-boutique specialty store shopping, at that time. Saks Fifth Avenue was another key stockist for Horn. According to industry lore, buyers at Saks tried to iron the designer’s “great crushed look flat, before they learned that gauze was meant to be crinkled,” Queen said.

Stuart Kreisler, a former manufacturer who is now a consultant, recalled Thursday that Horn had an office and showroom next to his. “She was very talented as her business was backed by Malcolm Starr, and Gil Aimbez was her assistant who went on to also be a great talent. She had a real flair for sweaters and contemporary sportswear in earth tones.”

Even after retiring from fashion 25 years ago, Horn continued to be involved in the arts — working as a jewelry designer, painter and a sculptor. At one point she collaborated with Anthropologie, creating a series of paintings for the retailer and furniture as well. “She also did chairs — everything that had a canvas on it,” Fischer said.

Very much about living in the moment and enjoying life, Horn was not introspective about what the legacy that she might leave behind could be. “I think what she hoped would remain her legacy was certainly her great style. But she really spent her time enjoying life. She traveled the world. I don’t think there wasn’t a continent that she didn’t travel to,” Fischer said. “She enjoyed horseback riding and the arts. She was at the ballet all the time.”

Known for being “ever here all the time,” Horn was a regular at Studio 54 and an acquaintance of Andy Warhol’s. La Coupole’s opening was one of many first nights she attended. The late fashion designer Giorgio Di Sant’Angelo was among her nearest and dearest, and Calvin Klein, Perry Ellis and Cathy Hardwick were other friends. Friendly with Irving Benson and his wife Diane, a maverick retailer, Horn worked with them, too.

Her artistic inclinations and joie de vivre were evident in the colorful and spirited textiles she used for Carol Horn Habitat and wherever she designed. Keeping current, the fine-featured Horn continually changed her hairstyles through the years — embracing the big, teased hair of the ’50s and evolving with each decade.