CDLP Launches Sportswear Range — Mobilité

Iconic Swede Dolph Lundgren was lensed for the drops' campaign by Jonas Unger.

Dolph Lundgren in a look from CDLP Mobilité.

Swedish luxury essentials brand CDLP has launched a capsule collection titled CDLP Mobilité, expanding the label’s essentials category but with a sportswear and well-being focus. For the fall drop, the brand has enlisted actor, director, producer and martial artist — and fellow Swede — Dolph Lundgren to embody the campaign, which was lensed by photographer Jonas Unger. 

The Mobilité line was designed for physical performance, with enhanced flexibility, mesh ventilation, non-chafing seams, no-tag constructions, and superior moisture wicking and quick-drying properties.

The assortment consists of hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, half-zip sweatshirts with the brand’s logo, crew neck sweatshirts and T-shirts, all constructed from a heavy terry blend of recycled cotton with certified organic cotton. 

Mobilité’s ethos is inclusive of strength training for both the body and the mind, and is clearly represented by Lundgren, whose breakthrough role was as Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV” (1985).

With prices ranging from $105 for the T-shirts to $215 for the heavy terry hoodie, the lineup of essentials is available for purchase now at the brand’s e-commerce site, with additional drops respectively at e-tailers Mr Porter and Ssense.

Dolph Lundgren in a look from CDLP Mobilité.
Dolph Lundgren in a look from CDLP Mobilité.
Dolph Lundgren in a look from CDLP Mobilité.
Dolph Lundgren in a look from CDLP Mobilité.
Dolph Lundgren in a look from CDLP Mobilité.
