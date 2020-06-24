Champion wants its MTV.

The brand has teamed with the entertainment channel on a limited-edition apparel collection that will launch today.

Champion x MTV blends classic streetwear designs with MTV’s Nineties aesthetic that is intended to celebrate the history of hip-hop. That includes men’s crewneck shirts, tanks and jackets along with women’s bodycon dresses and onesies in bright colors and retro prints.

To introduce the collection, the companies have turned to Jadakiss, a New York-based rapper who was formerly with The Lox and is currently signed to the Def Jam label.

“There’s not many brands that make you automatically think iconic, but Champion and MTV are exactly that,” Jadakiss said. “Coming up in the hip-hop scene, and till this day, you got to always look your best. Champion was one of those brands you could throw on and look and feel your best no matter the occasion. This MTV and Champion collaboration makes sense cause of what they mean to the culture.”

David Robertson, director of global brand marketing for Champion, said the brands sought to work together because they have been “influential brands within the hip-hop community for some time. In partnering with MTV, we wanted to create a dynamic collection that embraces the authenticity of our brands and our mutual respect and admiration for hip-hop culture. We felt it made perfect sense for these two brands to partner on a nostalgic collection that highlights the intersection of fashion and music.”

He said Champion is also eager to work with iconic brands “and love when we are able to find common ground for a rich story that can play out in design. Both Champion and MTV defined a generation with key influences on street style, and we wanted to pay homage to that while continuing to influence a new generation of consumers. We designed the collection to pay tribute to both Champion and MTV with retro looks, bright colors and iconic prints. We hope this partnership brings joy to those inspired by the Nineties while bringing modern looks that introduce an essential piece of fashion and music history to today’s consumer.”

The collection will be available on the Champion and MTV web sites as well as on the Foot Locker, Nordstrom, Finish Line, Eastbay, Champs Sports and Jimmy Jazz e-commerce sites. The collection ranges in price from $30 to $80.

Champion, now a division of Hanesbrands, was founded in 1919 and is best known for its reverse weave sweatshirts. In the past several years, the brand has partnered with everyone from Todd Snyder and Beams to Supreme and FaZe Clan.