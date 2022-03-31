Citizens of Humanity’s Ode to Mothers

Citizens of Humanity is branching out beyond its roots in denim to fleece.

The brand has partnered with artists The Haas Brothers on a limited-edition fleece capsule in honor of Mother’s Day. Twins Nikolai and Simon Haas are Los Angeles-based artists known for designing playful and funky furniture and objects inspired by nature, science fiction and psychedelia. Their high-profile clients include Lady Gaga and Donatella Versace and they have worked with Citizens in the past on products to support the Los Angeles LGBT Center, the ACLU SoCal and Fair Fight leading up to the Senate runoff in Georgia.

One hundred percent of the retail selling price for each style sold will be donated to the maternal health organization Every Mother Counts. Every year more than 303,000 women — or one every two minutes — die from complications related to pregnancy or childbirth globally. Some 99 percent of the deaths are happening in the developing world and many can be prevented by ensuring women have access to quality and equitable maternity care.

The collection was created in partnership with The Haas Brothers.

Marianne McDonald, creative director for Citizens of Humanity, said: “Children bring so much joy into one’s life, we wanted this capsule to reflect a sense of playfulness and optimism. In thinking about the palette, we loved the idea of tying in one of EMC’s signature colors and bringing it back to creamsicle popsicles that feel reminiscent of childhood.”

The collection will consist of a hoodie, sweatpants and long-sleeve T-shirt that will launch on the Citizens of Humanity website on April 8. Prices are $48 for the long-sleeve T-shirt, $158 for the sweatpants and $178 for the pullover hoodie.