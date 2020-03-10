NEW YORK — Converse is embracing the movement toward non-binary fashion by introducing a genderless apparel collection for the first time.

Called Converse Shapes, the line of sportswear — T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and chinos — was designed for different body shapes rather than genders. The initial launch, which is slated for fall, encompasses five pieces in four sizes with detailing such as gussets, pleats and elastic waistbands that can expand and collapse to fit a wide variety of consumers. Apparel designed for men and women generally offer 14 sizes, seven for each gender.