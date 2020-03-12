By  on March 12, 2020

Two years ago, Les Tien founder Courtney Ogilvie couldn’t afford a cup of coffee at Starbucks. Today, she operates an apparel business that generates more than $1 million in sales.

Ogilvie launched Les Tien in the fall of 2018 with a small collection of genderless apparel. The label today produces two collections, a heavyweight fleece White Label and higher-end Black Label, and sells online and at more than 100 global retailers, including Net-a-porter and Matchesfashion, Harvey Nichols in Dubai, American Rag, Maxfield’s and Hirshleifers. It also launched in Japan this month at Ron Herman, United Arrows and Beams, among others.

