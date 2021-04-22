Known for their unique designs and quirky, explosive graphics, Spanish brand Desigual is teaming up with Colombian designer Esteban Cortázar for a summer capsule.

Titled “Cada dia es para siempre,” or “Every day is forever,” the capsule is inspired by Cortázar’s childhood growing up above the News Cafe in South Beach, Miami, in the 1990s and 2000s. This was a locale and liberating period that shaped gay culture, included cameos from Gianni Versace and various supermodels, fostered a bustling nightclub scene and propelled the spirit of youth and diversity.

The offering is a play on collage mixing, patchwork and graphic prints. Collaborating with photographer Andy Sweet and artist Valentino Cortázar (Esteban’s father), the collection blends Sweet’s photographs of South Beach landmarks and Cortázar’s graphic “kiss” — from his original artwork titled “El Beso” — on a mix of versatile and unisex pieces including shorts, camp shirts and matching trousers, his and hers patchwork denim jackets and jeans and a minidress.

The collection will include 16 styles total and will be sold at Desigual retail stores as well as the brand’s e-commerce site beginning May 20.