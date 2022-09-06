×
Diesel, The Webster Think Pink in New Women’s and Men’s Capsule Collection

The capsule will be sold exclusively at The Webster boutiques, Diesel's SoHo store and both brands' online flagships starting Tuesday.

A jacket from Diesel's pink capsule
A look from Diesel's pink capsule for The Webster. courtesy shot.

Diesel, the premium denim and casual brand, has partnered with luxury multibrand retailer The Webster to kick off New York Fashion Week with the launch of the Diesel pink capsule.

The all pink women’s and men’s capsule will be exclusively available at The Webster boutiques, Diesel SoHo store, and on both brands’ online flagships starting Tuesday.

Designed by Glenn Martens, Diesel’s creative director, the 16-piece capsule offers a curated selection from the fall collection and leans into nostalgia. Inspired by The Webster’s pink hue, the collection comes in all shades of pink, from hot fuchsia to flamingo pink.

A pink sweatshirt from the Diesel capsule for The Webster.

Designs include a shearling and leather cropped moto jacket, a vinyl jacket and pantsuit, matching top and bottom denim and sweat sets, minidresses, a T-shirt, a two-piece printed catsuit featuring Martens’ trompe l’oeil denim print, shoes and the 1DR leather shoulder bag. Prices range from $150 to $2,500.

“We worked together with The Webster team to merge their iconic pink color into the aesthetic and design of the Diesel fall 2022 runway collection, resulting in fluid, genderless and vibrant pieces that can be worn by everyone,” said Martens.

The Webster has carried Diesel’s products previously, and this particular collaboration is for one season.

Laure Hériard Dubreuil, founder and chief executive officer of The Webster, added: “It is such an honor to partner with Glenn Martens to create a capsule that fuses our two brands’ ethos together through his disruptive yet playful lens.” Dubreuil added that seeing the pieces in the Webster’s signature pink underscores the idea “that monochromatic pink looks are a fall wardrobe essential.”

Diesel and The Webster will celebrate the launch with an invite-only event in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday.

