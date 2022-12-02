Ellen Tracy Gears Up for Growth Under New Ownership

Ellen Tracy, which is now owned by GMA Group, a 30-year-old manufacturer and importer of apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, looks to engage with a new generation of consumers.

Its fall campaign, shot by Walter Chin, was developed by Moses Media.

“I think when you bring back a brand with a legacy such as Ellen Tracy’s it’s very important to balance the history with the current landscape,” said Deborah Moses, creative director of Moses Media. “Their customer has evolved and the customer that is being introduced to the brand for the first time needs to be inspired with an energy they can relate to. And it’s always good if you can bring a smile to both groups, which is what we aimed for. Plus Walter is great with movement and keeping it fresh, youthful and elevated.”

A look from Ellen Tracy in its new campaign.

In addition to an ad campaign that appears in the December Harper’s Bazaar and on digital media, Ellen Tracy is building its direct-to-consumer channel, developing a new digital strategy, and offering exclusive collections.

As reported, Sequential Brands sold Ellen Tracy to GMA in August 2021 for $17 million.

“It was important for us at this time to recast this legacy brand with the same DNA done to meet the needs of these inflationary times,” said George Altirs, president and chief executive officer of Ellen Tracy. “We think the consumer will be pleasantly surprised with Ellen Tracy today knowing she can still find a down-to-earth point of view that is still elegant and effortless.”

Ellen Tracy’s new ad campaign.

GMA is expanding categories within its core competencies through its internal divisions, while also growing with licensing partners. The brand is in more than 30 product categories.

Premiering at launch is the brand’s first-ever capsule, an exclusive collection of styles specially selected for EllenTracy.com and Shopbazaar.com. Each item in the capsule creates a simple and flattering system of dressing. The items mix and match to revitalize one’s wardrobe. A new capsule will be introduced in June.

