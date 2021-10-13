×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Sees No Impact So Far From China Crackdown on Rich

Fashion

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton on Blue, and Gray, Sky Thinking

Sustainability

Coach Reveals How Much Product It Actually Destroys After Damaged Goods TikTok

Los Angeles Basics Brand Entireworld Is Shuttering

Entireworld, founded in 2018 by Band of Outsiders designer Scott Sternberg, had become a pandemic-era emblem of #shopsmall leisurewear.

Entireworld
Scott Sternberg shooting video for Entireworld's Design Within Reach installation. Kari Hamanaka

Entireworld, the line of wholesomely made basics that had become an emblem of #shopsmall leisurewear during the pandemic, is closing its doors.

Founded in Los Angeles by Scott Sternberg in 2018, the project was a second act of sorts for the designer, who founded the Americana prep brand Band of Outsiders, which closed in 2015 following a lengthy dispute with investors.

Sternberg revealed Entireworld’s closure on Instagram Wednesday morning, noting that he had “always been a builder” since childhood, but “turns out worlds are a little more complex to maintain once you’ve built them, especially if we’re talking about an independent retail company and not a box of toys…”

He added that multiple failed investment opportunities, followed by a last-minute exit by potential majority owners, led to this moment, which he labeled a “nuclear apocalypse of an ending.”

Related Galleries

“Entireworld is a big idea, a massive undertaking, which would require significant capital to be able to compete with the countless brands out there. Just a few weeks ago, we were closing an acquisition deal that — after years of unsuccessful fundraising — would have finally given us a shot at realizing the financial potential of the brand. But that deal disappeared in a flash, leaving us and our factories high and dry and giving us no choice but to shut things down,” Sternberg wrote.

In the earliest stages of the pandemic, Entireworld saw a publicity tour de force, as the brand satisfied consumers’ desires to buy from small businesses with cozy, cheerful sweat suits.

At the time, Sternberg waxed poetic on sweats, telling WWD that they exemplify “an alternative set of values that are not part of the fashion system, but still play on an emotional level.” For him, sweats are “something that keep you warm and cozy, it’s a fashion statement in itself…it’s a choice, it’s not a devolution.”

Soon after, the designer became the focus of a New York Times Magazine cover story about pandemic-era fashion — in which he acknowledged that his label was financially hanging on by a string.

Sternberg was not immediately available for comment Wednesday. In his Instagram post, he thanked consumers for engaging with Entireworld during the pandemic — and utilizing its designs as a source of comfort during uncertain times.

“What a gift to be part of all your lives during this insane pandemic, to have had purpose and meaning and hopefully provided some calm and comfort. Worlds are nothing without the people in them giving them life. Together, all of us were part of something ambitious and beautiful, a little odd, not quite perfect, but always full of love,” wrote the designer.

Entireworld is currently holding a liquidation sale for the next few weeks, and Sternberg directed followers to “Stock up. Enjoy it. Live in it. Love in it.”

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Los Angeles Sweats Brand Entireworld Is

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad