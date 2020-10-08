PARIS — Aigle, the French outdoor lifestyle brand known for its rubber boots, is upping its fashion quotient by naming the three founding designers of Études Studio as its artistic directors.

Aurélien Arbet, Jérémie Égry and José Lamali will present their first collection in June 2021. In recent seasons, Aigle — which is owned by MF Brands Group alongside Lacoste, The Kooples and Gant — has collaborated with fashion brands including Koché and Jean-Charles de Castelbajac.

Sandrine Conseiller, chief executive officer of Aigle, said that by appointing a formal artistic direction for the first time, the brand wants to reinforce its footprint in eco-friendly clothing. “I firmly believe that we will succeed to grow sustainable fashion on the market if our collections are desirable,” she said in a statement.

“Therefore, with the Études trio as our new artistic direction, we will strengthen our commitments: creating eco-friendly clothing and accessories that do not harm the world around us, which is paramount for the Aigle brand,” Conseiller added.

At the same time, it plans to introduce new collaborations in 2021, she added.

Since its founding in 2012, Études Studio has functioned as a multidisciplinary collective bridging men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and a publishing arm focused on art books. In addition to designing a capsule collection for Adidas, it has collaborated with musicians and filmmakers on its collections.

“We look forward to sharing our vision with Aigle, to write a new page of its history and to develop a contemporary silhouette, designed for the city and for nature,” the trio said. Investors in Études Studio include French footballer Tiémoué Bakayoko.

Founded in 1853, Aigle operates 374 stores in 20 countries. Its Repair, Reuse, Recycle week, running in France through Oct. 10, includes repair workshops in cities including Paris, Bordeaux and Lyon; a resale platform called Second Souffle; and a clothing recycling service in store.