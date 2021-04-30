Fear of God, the Los Angeles fashion label founded by Jerry Lorenzo, is branching out into kids’ wear.

An extension of the Fear of God Essentials line, Essentials Kids is a genderless offering of classic polos, jersey, T-shirts and pullover fleeces from early toddler to pre-teen sizing. It will launch on May 12 at FearofGod.com, followed by the global release on May 14 at select retailers worldwide.

With a focus on relaxed, minimal silhouettes, colors include earthy tones such as light heather oatmeal, dark heather oatmeal, lemonade, moss and taupe.

The kids’ launch coincides with the spring 2021 Essentials collection for adults. Both collections retail from $30 to $150.

Among the stores that will carry collection are Better Generation, END Clothing, Isetan, PacSun, Mr Porter, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Social Status, Ssense, United Arrows and Why Are You Here.

The launch is accompanied by an ad campaign shot by photographer Shaniqwa Jarvis, who has shot campaigns for Supreme, Nike and Adidas. Lorenzo and his family pose for the campaign outfitted in the full Essentials spring offering. In addition to Lorenzo, the cast includes his wife, Desiree Manuel, and children, Jerry Manuel 3rd, Liv Manuel and Mercy Manuel.

Fear of God Essentials was established in 2016 as F.O.G. and renamed as Fear of God Essentials in 2018. The brand focuses on wearability, comfort and timelessness.

