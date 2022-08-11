First Look at Ralph Lauren’s 2022 U.S. Open Uniforms

Polo Ralph Lauren is stepping up its game for the 2022 U.S. Open.

The brand has unveiled its official on-court uniforms, fan-specific commemorative apparel and accessories, and marketing campaign for the upcoming tournament, which is scheduled for Aug. 29 to Sept. 11 in Flushing, N.Y. The lines feature bright colors, elevated graphics and performance details.

This marks Ralph Lauren’s 17th year as the official outfitter of the tennis tournament and the company will outfit more than 250 on-court officials and 400 ball crew members. The ball crew staff will sport an exploded print in navy with pops of orange and green.

Their Polo shirts will once again be made from yarn created from recycled plastic bottles. Ralph Lauren and Wilson, which supplies the balls, collect plastic tennis ball cans during the tournament that are used for future fabric production.

In 2021, more than 540 pounds of ball cans were collected, which were then processed into yarn.

The ball crew will wear Polo shirts made from recycled plastic bottles.

This year, Ralph Lauren will also become the official sunglass sponsor of the U.S. Open and will offer two styles featuring the Pony player and U.S. Open logos in a shiny Havana colorway.

Ralph Lauren will offer customers the opportunity to customize polo shirts, water bottles and tote bags as part of its Create-Your-Own program that will be available at the tournament and on ralphlauren.com.

It will host a live-shopping event on TikTok to celebrate the tournament, highlighting one exclusive item from this year’s collection.

The campaign was shot at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and features five ball crew members alongside a group of models wearing pieces from the U.S. Open line as well as the men’s and women’s Polo Ralph Lauren spring, summer and fall 2022 collections.

The company will unveil an updated luxury hospitality suite at the event featuring products from the Ralph Lauren Home collection and inspired by a classic Hamptons house. A custom cocktail called the “Courtside Spritz” has been created as well. It will feature Grey Goose vodka, Champagne and grapefruit liqueur with a citrus twist and will be available throughout the duration of the tournament at The Polo Bar in New York City.

For those unable to make it out to Flushing, Ralph Lauren’s Madison Avenue store will livestream tennis matches in its windows, and the Prince Street and Manhasset stores will also offer tennis-related events.

The U.S. Open fan collection will be sold at select Polo Ralph Lauren shops and on-site at the tournament as well as online at ralphlauren.com for the duration of the event.