FLAN Drops Collection Based on Much-loved Candies

The Brooklyn-based company was created to bring happiness to people based on food.

Sugar Rush collection from FLAN
The waterproof tracksuit from the collection. Courtesy of FLAN

FLAN has found its niche: food and fashion.

The Brooklyn, New York-based brand, whose name is an acronym for Forever Laughing at Nothing, was founded in 2017 by Jared Vinik as a brand “based on humor and good taste.” So far, FLAN has partnered with companies as varied as Laughing Cow, Petrossian Caviar and Sullivan Street Bakery. Now the brand that counts Gigi and Bella Hadid and Cardi B as fans is dropping a new unisex collection, called Sugar Rush, inspired by some much-loved candies.

The colorful collection of varsity jackets, tracksuits, hoodies, pants, sweatshirts, tie-dye jeans, T-shirts, cardigans, beanies, socks and scarves is inspired by the colors, patterns, textures and tastes of different candies from around the world. For example, there’s a “Bubblegum” jacket and pant set and “Gummy Sharks” crewnecks, as well as others inspired by bonbons, lollipops, pinstriped peppermints and Icy Mints.

All of the pieces are made in Portugal and designed to evoke “positive memories of candy shared by friends and the sugar-crazed activities that followed,” the company said.

FLAN Sugar Rush collection
The collection will launch on Aug. 1. Courtesy of FLAN

Prices range from $20 for the socks or beanies and $50 for the scarves to $260 for a Cotton Candy Mohair Cardigan, $220 for a Gummy Bear Camouflage organic cotton crewneck, $250 for a Bonbon Corduroy Zipped Hoodie and $275 for waterproof Bubblegum Windbreaker Pants and $460 for the matching jacket.

The collection will available online at the FLAN website starting Tuesday and then will launch globally in select retail locations including Musinsa/29CM in South Korea, Cntrbnd in Canada, Wish in Atlanta and LabClo — U.K., among others, in September.

Vinik, who “comes from a family of picky eaters,” said his goal in starting the brand was to “bring people happiness and tie it back to food.”

