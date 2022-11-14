×
Fred Segal and Bogner Team Up for ‘Ski Sunset’ Collaboration

The German brand hits the slopes in Los Angeles with a pop-up at the Fred Segal flagship on Sunset Boulevard.

Bogner x Fred Segal
Bogner created cashmere sweaters for its collaboration with Fred Segal. Courtesy Bogner courtesy

A bit of winter is coming to Southern California.

Bogner, the renowned German brand marking its 90th year, is carving out a 1,400-square-foot pop-up shop inside the Fred Segal store on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles to launch its skiwear collection, mixed with fashionwear.

Called “Ski Sunset,” the partnership, debuting Tuesday, has several elements. Bogner’s fall 2022 collection will be on display during the two-month-long store appearance. But there also will be selections from a limited-edition capsule collection called Frozen Riviera. “Frozen Riviera is a tribute to our 90th anniversary. There’s a ski element and a fashion element,” said Linda Ashman, senior vice president of Bogner America.

For Frozen Riviera, the iconic silhouettes of the past 90 years of Bogner are combined with new techniques and materials. Principal colors are navy blue, white and beige. It encompasses primarily sweaters, ski pants and jackets.

For example, there is a knitted pullover for men made of wool and technical fibers in a modern jacquard design. For women, there are stirrup pants with four-way stretch in a navy blue and white swirl design, which mix nicely with a long-sleeved, hooded top in the same fabric design. 

Another part of the Fred Segal collaboration is the James Bond capsule collection, recognizing the partnership launched decades ago between Bogner and the 007 spy movies. Willy Bogner Jr., the son’s founder, produced the ski scenes for the 1969 film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” There were three other James Bond films featuring Bogner-produced ski scenes. Bogner sportswear was famously worn by Bond in several films as he schussed down ski slopes in high-adventure plots.

For the third element of the “Ski Sunset” campaign, Bogner worked with Harden cashmere, a Los Angeles company that locally produced cashmere sweaters and blankets made of Loro Piana yarn. The designs on the sweaters’ fronts are a nod to Los Angeles’ culture. “There are some images of a skier jumping through palm trees or jumping over the Hollywood sign,” Ashman said.

Bogner styles on display in front of the Fred Segal store.
Bogner styles on display in front of the Fred Segal store. Courtesy Bogner

Last year, Bogner approached Jeff Lotman, the chief executive officer of Fred Segal, about doing this collaboration. “I was over the moon,” said Lotman, who knows Bogner well from his skiing experiences. “It’s pretty amazing what they have done with this 1,400-square-foot pop-up.”

Bogner is giving the space an alpine look with an image of a ski slope on the wall. “We want you to feel you are in the Alps or somewhere in the mountains,” Ashman said.

With the collaboration, Bogner wants to relay that it is not only a skiwear company, but a lifestyle clothing venture. “We’re known obviously for our skiwear in the United States,” Ashman said, noting that about 25 percent of the company’s revenues come from the U.S. “In the rest of the world, they look at Bogner as a lifestyle brand.”

That includes Bogner’s golfwear and hiking clothes as well as casual fashion.

Bogner was launched in Munich in 1932 by Nordic skiing champ Willy Bogner Sr. and his wife, Maria, also a skier, who is accredited for introducing the stretch pant to the ski world. Willy Bogner Sr. passed away in 1977, when his son Willy Bogner Jr. took over until he stepped away in 2019.

