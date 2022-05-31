Fred Segal Partners With Eton on Pop Culture Capsule

What do you get when you blend Los Angeles street style with Scandinavian design? The Eton x Fred Segal capsule collection.

The Los Angeles retailer and the Swedish shirtmaker have teamed up on a limited-edition collection that is inspired by pop cultural trends. The 14-piece assortment of shirts, shorts and accessories features exclusive bandana patchwork prints executed with the quality and craftsmanship for which the Scandinavian heritage brand is known.

A matching overshirt and short set in a monochrome patchwork print and matching bucket hat were woven on a special loom for a textured and lustrous result. A resort button-down shirt with a wide collar is made from Anderlecht linen. Mid-sized shorts are cut from an Italian-made technical fabric woven in 100 percent recycled polyester. The semi-casual shirt is designed to look and feel softer than a regular dress shirt, while the Filo di Scozia T-shirt includes a chest pocket with the same bandana patchwork print offered throughout the collection.

The line includes accessories as well as apparel.

For the accessories range, reversible bucket hats and a retro-sports-inspired cotton cap are made in collaboration with specialist Italian hatmakers. And there are also two styles of classic menswear silk scarves.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Fred Segal, a brand that has shaped the fashion and cultural landscape,” said Sebastian Dollinger, creative director of Eton. “With this collection we wanted to merge our two different worlds: Fred Segal’s L.A. cool and Eton’s Scandinavian obsession for quality and craftsmanship. The result is a playful collection that captures the uniqueness of both brands.”

The line launches on June 2.

“Fred Segal has always been a destination for forward-thinking brands and this collaboration is the perfect mix of Los Angeles street style combined with the sophisticated heritage of Eton. We are thrilled to partner with a brand that emphasizes quality and craftsmanship as these are the core values we look for in every partnership at Fred Segal,” Jeff Lotman, chief executive officer of Fred Segal.

The Eton x Fred Segal collection will range in price from $145 to $315 and will be available at Fred Segal stores and online at both companies’ websites beginning on June 2.

