×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Cruise Show Provides Showcase for Spanish Craftsmanship

Beauty

Estée Lauder Chief Talks Travel Retail

Fashion

Gee’s Bend Quilting Comes Into Fashion, but How Are These Brand Partnerships Working for the Artisan Community?

Fubu Celebrates 30 Years With a Resurgence and Reclaiming of Its Contribution to American Fashion

The four cofounders are rolling out projects to celebrate the brand's 30th anniversary and look forward to future successes.

Fubu
Fubu Courtesy Photo

There is a short list of fashion companies that have achieved 30 years in business, and an even shorter list that can chronicle the impact on culture they’ve had in that span of time quite like Fubu can.

One of the originators of urbanwear and streetwear, the New York City-based company achieved more than $350 million in sales and operated as many as 200 freestanding global stores at one point in its story. It has managed numerous collections under its umbrella, like Fubu Platinum and tailoring, explored products like fragrances, was featured in museums and even had an entertainment arm.

This year, Fubu’s cofounders — Daymond John, Carlton Brown, J. Alexander Martin and Keith Perrin — are looking back on 30 years and charting their future through special commemorative products and a slew of collaborations, including one with Forever 21 that launched in March, children’s brand Haus of JR launching in the fourth quarter, the upcoming film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” among others.

Related Galleries

“Thirty years is something you can’t really put into words,” Martin said. “Four African American guys coming from where we come from and doing this at such a high level, you can’t really put it into words.”

After a quiet period since operations began slowing as early as 2006 as the group focused on other pursuits, Fubu began its relaunch this year with new men’s and women’s apparel and accessories distributed by new partner Concept One. The company also opened licensees in Mexico City and Brazil, to expand its global presence, which already includes South Africa and parts of Europe and Asia.

Fubu teamed with Forever 21 in March to launch an expansive men’s, women’s and children’s collection at the retail chain in the U.S. and worldwide, comprised of classic apparel, like graphic T-shirts and track suits, and accessories like caps and bucket hats, plus denim, swimwear and chain belts.

The commemorative product launching in the fourth quarter this year will revive past styles like Fubu football jerseys but with new fabrics, as well as graphic T-shirts and hoodies, polo shirts, sweatpants and sweat shorts with signature Fubu, FB and Fubu Sport branding and typeface. The brand will also focus more on kids products this fall through its collaboration with Haus of JR.

Part of the new demand is the 1990s trend that has resurged of late, but though the brand had slowed its operations in the U.S. in the early to mid-2000s, it continued to operate in international markets like Japan, Mexico, South Africa, some countries in Europe and the Philippines, the cofounders said.

“Our brand always stood side by side with music,” Brown explained. “You look at artists and they’ll say they lost traction in the States but they get more love overseas. When it comes to fashion, it’s the same way. People may be off of it here but the overseas market embraced us.”

Fubu, Magic Show
Fubu cofounders at their second MAGIC Show in Las Vegas Fubu

So while this 30th anniversary isn’t exactly a comeback because some operations continued, the new focus on the U.S. is an effort to cement Fubu’s legacy as one of American fashion’s great success stories.

The foursome’s origin story has been told often. They first printed T-shirts in their native Hollis, Queens in New York City in the late 1980s before establishing the Fubu brand, which stands for “For Us, By Us,” in 1992.

“Our dream wasn’t necessarily to have a clothing line,” Brown said. “We wanted to do a variety store. We had Fubu but also wanted to sell trending things like T-shirts and water guns. When J. [Alexander Martin] got out of the military, he gave us the idea of making Fubu a brand on its own as cut-and-sew and jeans.”

John mortgaged his home to finance the brand and turned a portion of the home into a factory to produce the garments before the company moved production overseas. The founders sought funding in 1995 and received investment from Samsung C&T America.

Over the years, Fubu appeared in music videos, TV shows and commercials, most notably worn by rapper LL Cool J in a 1997 Gap advertisement, where he sported a cap from the brand and referenced the phrase “For Us, By Us” in his lyrics.

At the brand’s height in the late 1990s, it amassed annual sales of $350 million in more than 5,000 specialty stores in the U.S., and operated as many as 200 global freestanding stores in Germany, Italy, Turkey, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines. The company then expanded its offering to footwear and formalwear like tuxedos and suits.

“We followed our consumers demand and many of our consumers weren’t kids,” Brown said. “They were professionals and they couldn’t wear the same clothes as in high school.”

Perrin noted that the founders’ own personal styles played a role in Fubu expanding its offering, too. “Once we created our brand and wearing our clothes, that’s all we wanted to wear. Guys on Wall Street used to approach us and would say I can only wear Fubu on weekends, but if you make a suit I’ll support it. We had the number-one tuxedo for colleges and weddings.”

The company also introduced a women’s line under license by Jordache, which Brown said Fubu “launched in a big way with Macy’s.”

Designer-founder Daymond John and Jordache's Elliott Lavigne pose with a model in look from the Fubu women's debut sportswear collection for fall 1998.
Designer-founder Daymond John and Jordache’s Elliott Lavigne pose with a model in a look from Fubu women’s debut sportswear collection for fall 1998. WWD

“We get huge support from women,” he continued. “What I see online, it seems like ladies really embraced our brand in a way.”

At the turn of the century, Fubu introduced a “Platinum” line offering “novelty” product, according to Martin, featuring things like cartoon characters of real-life figures like the Harlem Globetrotters and the late Muhammad Ali, and fictional characters like Fat Albert and the Junkyard Gang. The company also produced a collection for the NBA before throwback jerseys became a trend, and launched fragrances with Inter Parfums Inc.

As far as the brand always being associated with music, Fubu established a multimedia arm in 2001 called FB Entertainment and operated a record label called FB Records that produced a compilation album called “The Good Life” on Universal Records and an album by 54th Platoon called “All or Nothin’.” Both albums charted on the Billboard 200.

But overexposure eventually damaged Fubu, and markdowns impacted the brand perception among consumers. As streetwear moved toward skate and international brands, Fubu pulled back from the U.S. market in 2006, pivoting to a new line called Crown Holder that operated for three years and topped $20 million in sales. Then, Fubu reemerged in 2010 to cater to “a younger, more diverse crowd than the original line,” as WWD reported in 2009.

Efforts to maintain momentum were still somewhat subdued, but Fubu again made a splash for its 25th anniversary in 2017, launching a capsule collection with Urban Outfitters, and collaborations with Puma, Ebbets Field, Chalk Line and Pyer Moss. In 2019, the brand relaunched at Century 21.

Between Fubu’s first U.S. departure in 2006 and this major milestone, the cofounders each explored further pursuits. John has been a regular on award-winning ABC reality business show “Shark Tank” since its debut in 2009; Perrin operates Fubu Radio, an Atlanta-based station that began in 2015 and is available 24/7 via app; in April, Martin launched on Amazon Prime, Apple, SamsungTV and Roku the For Us By Us Network, a U.S. video-on-demand streaming platform made with Verizon and Comcast, with shows like “Making of Saucy Santana” starring up-and-coming rapper Saucy Santana recently featured in Teen Vogue.

“Everything we’ve done is a natural maturation,” Martin said. “We started as children just trying to figure it out. We were entrepreneurs back then and started when it was super hard.”

Fubu co-founders
Fubu cofounders Carlton Brown, Keith Perrin, Daymond John and J. Alexander Martin. Fubu

Fubu is not often mentioned alongside companies like Ralph Lauren or Calvin Klein, but its impact on American fashion and culture is more than relevant and necessary to consider. When you look at the heights streetwear has reached, taking over the top global luxury fashion houses through collaborations and art direction, and used as rebranding or marketing tools for other industries, like automotive companies turning to the late Virgil Abloh to put his design spin on Mercedes-Benz, and the same for Ronnie Fieg for BMW and Teddy Santis for Porsche, you can trace this back to Fubu and the pioneers of urbanwear.

“We believe that we have just as much credibility as any brand in the market,” Brown said. “We feel that we’ve done enough to earn our right in American history. We know that we are comparable and we have the history and longevity, but it’s taken time for some people to put that value into us as other brands. It’s nothing new to us, but that’s how it has always been. I think people need the documentary and the movie [though there was no word of this being in the works]. To see it and get some visuals would be impactful.”

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Hot Summer Bags

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fubu: Celebrating 30 Years and Looking

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad