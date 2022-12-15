×
Givenchy Offers New Capsule Collection Recognizing Walt Disney Co.’s 100th Anniversary

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is featured in a limited-edition collaboration and new mixed reality short designed to celebrate the Lunar New Year and honor Disney's 100 years.

A campaign image from Givenchy's capsule with Walt Disney Co.
A campaign image from Givenchy's capsule with Walt Disney Co. courtesy shot/Julian Klincewicz, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Givenchy and Disney have teamed for a new capsule collection that features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, recognizing the Lunar New Year and 100 years of Disney.

Created by Disney and its studio artists and known as the precursor to Mickey Mouse, Oswald is a first in the history of character animation. Earlier this month, Walt Disney Animation Studios introduced an all-new Oswald short for the first time in nearly 95 years.

Matthew Williams, Givenchy’s creative director, worked with Disney to create a “one-of-a-kind world tour” that fuses Oswald’s mischievous, high-energy spirit with his own aesthetic for Givenchy in a capsule that captures the spirit of adventure.

A campaign image from the Disney x Givenchy capsule.

The campaign and Oswald’s world tour will come to life in a mixed reality short produced in collaboration with both Walt Disney Animation Studios and art director and photographer Julian Klincewicz. The journey begins at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles and moves through Shanghai, New York, Tokyo and Paris, where Oswald ends up at the House of Givenchy.

Women’s pieces in the capsule include a blue varsity jacket with white sleeves with Givenchy and Paris lettering that accentuate placements showing Oswald the Lucky Rabbit offering a flower to his sweetheart, Ortensia. On a bright red oversize shirt and sporty short ensemble, Oswald appears on a horse in white framed by bandanna-style prints. There’s also denim where the two characters return, this time in graffiti-style treatments as multicolored motifs on a jean jacket with Givenchy lettering and its 4G logo, and on jeans decorated with musical quarter and eighth notes. Rounding out the capsule are T-shirts in pink, white, black or red-and-black tie-dye, while hoodies, tanks and track pants incorporate the 4G emblem stylized into a heart and the Magic Kingdom in dropout white.

A campaign image from the Disney x Givenchy capsule.

For men, there is a red varsity jacket that shows Oswald riding a bronco to Los Angeles, while a blue button-down shirt frames the character in bandanna-style motifs. There also is statement denim, T-shirts, sweatshirts and track ensembles.

Accessories range from Disney x Givenchy tennis shoes, totes and small cross-body bags to card carriers, phone cases, earbud cases, and caps.

A campaign image of Disney x Givenchy capsule.

Consumers can participate in the digital journey on Snapchat with the Oswald World Painter AR lens, which allows users to color the sky with paint, stencils and passport stamps, highlighting the five cities of Oswald’s Givenchy tour, beginning Thursday. The lens will drive users to the Givenchy site to discover more about the capsule collection.

The Disney x Givenchy capsule collection will be available starting Friday in China, Singapore and at a Tokyo Ikebukuro pop-up, as well as the Miami Aventura pop-up on Tuesday, and will be available globally on Dec. 30 in stores and on Givenchy.com. Prices range from $255 to $5,690.

As reported in May, Givenchy said it was working closely with Walt Disney Animation Studios to design pieces featuring such iconic cartoon characters as Bambi, Perdita and Pongo from “101 Dalmatians,” Elsa and Olaf from “Frozen,” and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. The project kicked off in May with a limited-edition capsule of luxury ready-to-wear, the first of the series, followed by a “101 Dalmatians” capsule in July.

In May, Williams said, “Disney has always held a special place in my heart, as it has for so many across generations, countries and cultures. As a boy from California and a father in Paris, Disney has always been a source of meaningful moments throughout my life. It’s a true honor to bring two iconic brands together for this project.”

