Hervé by Hervé Léger Takes on the Athleisure Category

Hervé Léger has introduced a new athleisure collection for resort called Hervé by Hervé Léger with the aim of courting a younger customer.

Embodying a casual aesthetic with active-inspired offerings, the collection pays homage to Léger’s signature bandage design element.

Christian Juul Nielsen, creative director of Hervé Léger, explained that Hervé Léger’s signature collection actually dresses girls from 14 to 70 years old. “Our clients have the widest [age] range. The idea for me was how can we reach out to this younger generation and make something that’s a little more approachable, both budget and style-wise and aimed at a younger girl?”

According to Nielsen, Hervé by Hervé Léger falls into the category of streetwear, but women can also style it as eveningwear. For the introduction, the company photographed the models in a skater park with a graffiti background wearing baggy pants and cropped tops.

“The way our client will see it is as an easy outfit to throw together with a little crop top and a little biker short, and you can wear that for evening as well. It’s put together as a younger thing — cropped hoodies, cropped sweatshirts, lots of logo. I wouldn’t put so much logo in the main line…because the style is so particular. For the younger line, we wanted to identify that it’s different and we did that with a younger style, lower price points.”

Prices retail range from $136 to $265 and Nielsen will introduce four collections a year: fall, spring and two pre-collections.

Starting today, the resort collection will be sold at Hervé Léger’s boutique in Resorts World Las Vegas, its website, Neiman Marcus and Rent the Runway.

Nielsen said of RTR, where the Hervé Léger line is also available, “it gives us great awareness and a larger reach.”

The Hervé collection features jersey minidresses, bodysuits, crop tops, oversize shirts, sweatshirts, bandageTs, bike shorts, oversize jackets and leggings. The bodysuit can also be worn as an evening piece. “There’s lots of black and white and strong flashes of color,” Nielsen said.

He believes his customers could wear both collections together as there’s a lot of bodycon, but he feels Hervé has a more relaxed vibe. “Some of the tops could be styled with Hervé Léger collection. I don’t see it as matching the main line. We purposely tried to do something from the main line,” he said.

Fabrics used in the Hervé line include French terry and stretch woven fabrics for the leggings and biker shorts. The collection is manufactured in China.

Hervé Léger’s intellectual property is owned by Authentic Brands Group, and both lines are licensed to Centric Brands.

“This is an opportune time to expand the reach Hervé Léger,” said Melissa Lefere-Cobb, senior vice president, Centric Brands. “A renewed interest in ’90s style and our strength as an iconic luxury brand gave us the perfect platform to create a compelling new extension for the brand to reach new audiences. We continue to deliver on our commitment to helping women of all ages feel empowered and confident every day.”

Ber-tia Barron, vice president of brand, luxe at ABG, added, “The new Hervé by Hervé Léger collection is an impact expansion for the brand. Hervé Léger has a profound legacy in the luxury space, which we are excited to extend to a new market.”

To promote the line, Hervé is preparing a TikTok campaign, and will also have wild posting on the streets in New York, Los Angeles and Miami starting Nov. 9.

Born in Copenhagen, Denmark, Nielsen cut his teeth at Dior, Nina Ricci, Oscar de la Renta and J. Mendel before taking the creative helm of Hervé Léger in 2018. In addition to designing both Hervé Léger lines, he also designs Aknvas, an advanced contemporary women’s brand.

Hervé Léger was founded by the late Hervé Leroux in 1985, and made a lasting impact on women’s fashion with the bandage dress. BCBG bought the fashion house in 1998 from the Seagram’s Group and relaunched the brand in 2007 under Max Azria’s direction. Marquee Brands acquired the label in August 2017 and sold it to ABG in October 2017. The signature label is sold on herveleger.com and at more than 80 retailers across North America, Europe, South America, Australia, Asia and the Middle East.

