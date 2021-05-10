Jordan Brand has made a commitment to its female consumer in recent years.

The brand has tapped designers like Melody Ehsani and Aleali May, among others, for collaborations and in 2020, the brand launched apparel collections exclusively for women.

This year, Jordan and Aleali May partnered on an apparel collection and limited-edition Air Jordan 1 sneakers that paid homage to the designer’s elementary school and the high school drill team she practiced with in her youth, which builds on their partnership that began with their first footwear collaboration in 2017.

As a follow-up, Jordan has opened a women’s collective space in Los Angeles to showcase its dedication to women.

The space features women’s apparel and sneakers like Aleali May’s new Air Jordan 1 and recent rose gold Air Jordan VI sneakers, among others, interspersed in an open buildout with displays showcasing their spring 2021 women’s apparel global campaign with athletes like Los Angeles Sparks point guard Te’a Cooper and local talents such as designer and philanthropist Dime Jones, DJ Osh Kosh, actress Zolee Griggs and Hike Clerb founder and activist Evelynn Escobar-Thomas.

“We felt it was only right to ground this collective space in their inspirational stories and shine a spotlight on each of the women, in addition to Aleali May,” said Andrea Perez, Jordan Brand global vice president.

Perez said the space has been in the works since 2020, but the build began in March. The brand’s purpose is to continue to champion women’s voices.

“We saw an opportunity during this unique moment in time to revitalize our Jumpman L.A. store and create an immersive experience that celebrates women who are leading by example, breaking barriers and leaving a positive impact on their communities,” she said. “We see Jordan Brand as a unifier of the different tenets of basketball culture — from music, fashion, sport and art — which runs parallel to what the city of Los Angeles embodies as well.”

Perez did not reveal if more collaborations with female designers are coming —“You’ll have to stay tuned on specifics,” she said — but shared plans for elements of this collective space to head to other global Jumpman stores.

According to the brand, the commitment is paying off. The women’s business reported “strong” global growth led by the apparel launches like the Flight Essentials collection and Moto capsule. Perez added that the Air Jordan 1 “Silver Toe” is the biggest women’s launch in the company’s history.

“We will continue to focus on creating for women, who now represent a growing percentage of all Jordan buyers,” said Perez.