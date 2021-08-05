Italian sportswear brand Kappa has launched its “Love, Kappa” capsule collection with an accompanying ad campaign.

The “Love, Kappa” capsule includes hoodies, sweatpants, cropped and full-size T-shirts, bandeaus, shorts and leggings, in addition to accessories like bucket hats. The designs feature the brand’s signature Omini logo now enclosed by a surrounding heart icon that can be found throughout the women’s and men’s assortment.

Colorblocking and primary colors such as a red, yellow, green, blue, black and white, pay homage to Kappa’s sport heritage. The “Love, Kappa” fall capsule ranges in price from $35 to $90 and is available in stores and online at Kappa-USA.com, starting today.

Nolan Zangas photographed the “Love, Kappa” capsule campaign starring real-life couples. The photos highlight natural moments of love at home as well as on location in New York City.

The imagery and videos were created to spotlight how individuals are beginning to publicly show love for one another after an unprecedented year.

“For this project, I chose locations that were personal to me and fit the characters. I wanted to include my friends and their spaces that I was familiar with,” Zangas said. For the outdoor locations, he chose parks and streets that appealed to him and the subjects.

Founded in Turin, Italy, in 1967, Kappa is owned and operated by BasicNet SpA.

