@GwynethPaltrow, @demimoore, @gigihadid and more fêted @GlendaBailey and the Harper's Bazaar exhibition at the Arts Décoratifs.⁣ ⁣ The evening was no maudlin farewell. As she gets ready to embark on the next stage of her career and perhaps even take the exhibition on tour, Bailey promised she intended to surprise. "I have so many different ideas, so I can see us doing something about thinking global but acting local. The next exhibition here might be 'Harper's Bazaar, chapter two, my next ten years'," she joked.⁣ ⁣ Gwyneth Paltrow summarized how the magazine had accompanied her, as it had countless readers, in her opening speech. "I was just 23 when I shot my first Bazaar cover and my last one [was] this past fall. In between, I've grown up, fallen in love, had two kids, changed careers, launched a company and discovered and uncovered more about myself, and the world, more than I could have ever imagined. It was almost chronicled in sometimes uncomfortably great details in the pages of Bazaar." Her conclusion that the exhibition "is a testament to how fabulous Bazaar has been at every age" was met with thunderous applause.⁣