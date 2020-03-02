By  on March 2, 2020

Authentic Brands Group has licensed The Kasper Group to develop and produce women’s sportswear, dresses, denim and tailored apparel for its Jones New York brand for specialty retailers in the U.S. and Canada. The license had previously been held by Global Brands Group.

“Since our acquisition of Jones New York in 2015, we have enjoyed tremendous success and enthusiasm from all of our retail partners,” said Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle for ABG. “Our close working relationship with The Kasper Group on the Jones New York brand gives us a tremendous amount of confidence and goodwill as we move into the next phase.”

