KidSuper Tapped for Modelo’s Next Capsule

Fresh off his win of LVMH’s Karl Lagerfeld Prize, KidSuper creator Colm Dillane has teamed with Modela, the Mexican beer brand, on a capsule collection that will launch Friday.

KidSuper is the second of five streetwear designers the beverage company tapped for its Modelo Fighting Spirit Collections program, following Los Angeles-based 424. The Modelo x KidSuper Fighting Spirit Collection will feature a soccer jersey set, track suit and duffel bag.

Dillane, a soccer fan who played professionally for a brief period, used the underground soccer community in New York City as inspiration for the capsule along with the local hip-hop scene.

“To me, this collection was all about highlighting the shared passion points of soccer, art and fashion between KidSuper Studios and Modelo, as well as pushing creative boundaries, an approach that has served me well in my journey through the fashion world,” Dillane said. “Many people have come to know me and KidSuper Studios through innovative works in the streetwear space, but what they may not know is that I am an ex-professional footballer, whose love of the game still runs very deep. So deep, in fact, that I am exploring the development of a new KidSuper soccer complex based in New York City in the near future.”

The capsule launch includes a sweepstakes for consumers who can enter for a chance to win the co-branded collection as well as to see a Modelo Fighting Spirit 4 x 4 soccer tournament in mid-November, which will feature former Olympian Charlie Davis, former player Ethan White, fitness trainer Valeriu Gutu, former player and broadcaster Sara Walsh and others.

Next up for Modelo’s Fighting Spirit Collections will be Centre, RSVP Gallery and Unknwn later this year.