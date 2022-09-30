×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Ib Kamara on His Mission to ‘Dream Bigger’ at Off-White

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Haider Ackermann to Design Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Business

Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars, Apparel Collection

The line will include an auction at Sotheby's of the new electric vehicle.

The old and the new BMW
The old and the new BMW electric cars designed by Kith's Ronnie Fieg. Courtesy

Ronnie Fieg’s love affair with BMW continues.

The Kith founder and the carmaker have teamed up for the second time to commemorate the debut of BMW’s first electric car concept from 1972, and the launch of the i4 M450, BMW’s first fully electric model. Fieg has redesigned two cars, one vintage and one contemporary, along with a complementary apparel and accessories collection to mark the occasion. 

Both cars feature unique details and have been painted in “Vitality Green,” a shade specifically created for this project that will be archived permanently after completion. 

Related Galleries

And new this time, Sotheby’s will auction a 2022 BMW i4 M50, designed by Fieg — one of only seven being produced. The online auction will kick off on Friday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. EST with a starting bid of $1 and will end on Oct. 14. The winner will receive the car in 2023 after it is produced to the street-legal specifications of the winner’s country of residence. In addition to the car, the winner will also receive one of each item from the Kith for BMW 2022 collection’s 51 styles of apparel and accessories and other one-off items, such as a co-branded surfboard, snowboard and a Wilson Pro Staff 97 Racquet.

The estimated winning price for the package is $100,000 to $200,000, but it will be sold without a reserve.

A portion of proceeds from this auction will be donated to the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, an organization that aims to protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa through conservation to benefit local Maasai communities.

In terms of the apparel collection, Fieg mimicked the green and brown palette used on the cars for the double-weave coaches jackets and pants, knitwear, heavyweight fleece sweatsuits, graphic hoodies and tees. 

The collection debuted in Kith’s Paris store Friday and will launch globally on Oct. 7.

The two companies worked together for the first time in the fall of 2020 to rebuild a 1989 BMW owned by Fieg’s grandfather, and that collaboration also included apparel and accessories.

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Hot Summer Bags

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad