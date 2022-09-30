Kith, BMW Collaborate on Electric Cars, Apparel Collection

Ronnie Fieg’s love affair with BMW continues.

The Kith founder and the carmaker have teamed up for the second time to commemorate the debut of BMW’s first electric car concept from 1972, and the launch of the i4 M450, BMW’s first fully electric model. Fieg has redesigned two cars, one vintage and one contemporary, along with a complementary apparel and accessories collection to mark the occasion.

Both cars feature unique details and have been painted in “Vitality Green,” a shade specifically created for this project that will be archived permanently after completion.

And new this time, Sotheby’s will auction a 2022 BMW i4 M50, designed by Fieg — one of only seven being produced. The online auction will kick off on Friday, Oct. 7, at 11 a.m. EST with a starting bid of $1 and will end on Oct. 14. The winner will receive the car in 2023 after it is produced to the street-legal specifications of the winner’s country of residence. In addition to the car, the winner will also receive one of each item from the Kith for BMW 2022 collection’s 51 styles of apparel and accessories and other one-off items, such as a co-branded surfboard, snowboard and a Wilson Pro Staff 97 Racquet.

The estimated winning price for the package is $100,000 to $200,000, but it will be sold without a reserve.

A portion of proceeds from this auction will be donated to the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, an organization that aims to protect the ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa through conservation to benefit local Maasai communities.

In terms of the apparel collection, Fieg mimicked the green and brown palette used on the cars for the double-weave coaches jackets and pants, knitwear, heavyweight fleece sweatsuits, graphic hoodies and tees.

The collection debuted in Kith’s Paris store Friday and will launch globally on Oct. 7.

The two companies worked together for the first time in the fall of 2020 to rebuild a 1989 BMW owned by Fieg’s grandfather, and that collaboration also included apparel and accessories.