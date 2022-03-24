Kristina Ti Steps Into Activewear With Yoga Capsule Collection

Cristina Tardito, the fashion designer behind the Kristina Ti label, has joined the activewear wave, dropping a capsule collection for yoga enthusiasts developed with longtime friend Virginia Galateri di Genola.

Both born and raised in Turin, Italy, Tardito and Galatieri di Genola share a passion for fashion but have approached the industry from different angles, with the former opting for the creative side working on both her label and as design consultant for other brands, and the latter focusing on the communications part, establishing a public relations agency in Milan.

“Virginia has always been a supporter of my brand and I’ve been a supporter of her as I watched her grow professionally,” Tardito said. “So when I decided to do something in activewear, I knew she practiced yoga and wanted to work with someone who truly understands what are the needs during a class, otherwise I wouldn’t have gotten a single, functional piece out of the collection.”

Working on unfussy silhouettes, comfortable fit and quality fabrics, the duo have launched a concise lineup ranging from sport bras and leggings in laser-cut Lycra to cropped tops, leotards and a statement jumpsuit splashed with an allover print of the “KT+V” logo created for the tie-up. The collection also includes textured sweatshirts that could work outside a yoga studio, too.

The KT+V capsule collection Courtesy of KT+V

Priced between 80 euros and 160 euros, the range dropped this week at Kristina Ti stores — located in Milan, Turin, Forte dei Marmi and Porto Cervo — as well as on its e-commerce.