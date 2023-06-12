Kristopher Brock Designs Capsule for Giordana Cycling

Kristopher Brock is a triathlete in addition to a creative director and photographer whose Brock Collection for women won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award in 2016. So he knows a thing or two about cycling.

Now he’s using that experience in the saddle to create a limited-edition capsule with the technical cycling apparel brand Giordana.

Called Per Tutti I Terreni, which translates into “for all terrains,” the collection for men and women is intended to be used for more than just cycling. Although there are bike jerseys and bib shorts, it also includes unisex rain pieces, swim shorts and accessories.

“Each piece in this collection is deeply personal to me and the needs of my wardrobe as someone who is both athletically active while also needing to be put together for a busy work and family life — packable, comfortable and elevated, while never sacrificing the quality and craft, and attention to detail in each piece,” Brock said of his entry into both athletic apparel and menswear.

The line can be worn on the beach as well as on the bike. courtesy of kristopher brock

The color palette for what Brock calls the “transitional technical wear,” is steeped in neutrals that are intended to evoke the natural landscape and texture of the Los Angeles coast he calls home. There are two graphics: the first, Steps, is an image of an old staircase that leads into the ocean. The other, Gloaming, is a more abstract swirl of colors that represents the synergy of earth and water.

“The partnership between Giordana and Kris Brock is a natural fit,” said Giordana creative director Julian Andretta. “We all focus on quality down to the smallest detail and enjoy pairing an appreciation for nostalgia with a modern point of view.”

Retail prices range from $18 for socks and $98 for long-sleeve technical T-shirts to $155 for an active short, $195 for a cycling jersey, $235 for a hooded wind jacket and $250 for the bib shorts. It will be sold on the Giordana e-commerce site.