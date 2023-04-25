Lolë, a Montreal-based Athleisure and Outerwear Firm, Acquires Epoque Evolution

Lolë, a Montreal-based athleisure, active and outerwear brand, has acquired San Francisco-based Epoque Evolution, a direct-to-consumer upscale female-founded collection of ethically crafted, high-fashion and functional essentials for women. Terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed.

The two brands will continue their independent collections with the partnership, which is effective immediately. Both brands are committed to reducing their carbon footprint, choosing sustainable, organic and recycled materials and working only with ethical environmentally conscious producers.

Todd Steele, chief executive officer of Lolë, said he was excited to welcome Epoque Evolution and its founder, Nancy Taylor, to the Lolë family. “She brings decades of design experience, along with extensive knowledge and innovation in sustainable fashion, and we look forward to seeing how both brands evolve in this exciting new chapter,” he said.

A look from Epoque Evolution. Courtesy

He told WWD that having worked with Taylor for several years during her time consulting for Lolë, “we were impressed by the progress she made with Epoque and we shared her vision that consumers would continue to gravitate towards premium, versatile fabrics in functional silhouettes that can be worn in a variety of settings.

“We also have a shared set of values around a commitment to sustainability and fair trade wherever we produce in the world,” he added. “Our plan is to leverage our people and financial resources to invest and grow the Epoque business. We will work to preserve the company’s identity and values, invest in the craftsmanship and materials that make the brand unique and expand distribution globally to reach new audiences.”

Taylor, who remains based in San Francisco, will stay in her current role at Epoque Evolution, while becoming head of design and creative director for Lolë.

Epoque Evolution’s core merchandise averages about $158 to $228. Lolë’s merchandise ranges from $95 for leggings up to $500 for a down jacket.

Lolë, which began in 2002 and does more than $100 million in volume, is sold at more than 1,500 retail outlets around the world, including Nordstrom, Lolë freestanding stores across the U.S. and Canada, and online at lolelife.com.

Epoque Evolution currently generates under $10 million in volume, and will soon be available in Lolë retail locations, with plans to expand across North America and Europe, both via e-commerce and select boutique retailers. Steele believes that Epoque Evolution has the potential to be as large as Lolë in the coming years. Established in 2018, Epoque, which has been strictly e-commerce, has grown a cult following across its native San Francisco Bay area and the U.S.