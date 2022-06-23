×
LoveShackFancy and Hurley Collab Expands Into Bedazzled Bikinis, Trucker Hats and More

The collection highlights board short skirts, bedazzled bikinis and rash guards, trucker hats, minidresses, baby T-shirts and rhinestoned cowboy hats. 

A zip hoodie from LoveShackFancy x
A hot pink zip hoodie from LoveShackFancy x Hurley collaboration.

After a successful launch last year, lifestyle brand LoveShackFancy and California surf brand Hurley have deepened their relationship.

The expanded collaboration has added more apparel items and introduced bold neons, colorblocking and flirty Lurex pieces that can now be worn in and out of the water. The tie-up includes minidresses, board short skirts, bedazzled bikinis and rash guards, trucker hats, skirts, baby T-shirts and rhinestoned cowboy hats. 

“We wanted to create something unique and flirty this season, but also tap into the bold colors we are known for in swim,” said Erica Levine Ryan, global director of marketing for Hurley. “Our girl lives in the water, and the idea of creating pieces she can wear both to surf and for a night out was really exciting.”

“Our partnership with LoveShackFancy is so special because while we’re different aesthetically, we align where it counts. We want women to feel strong, beautiful and confident. We also love to innovate and aren’t afraid to try new things. The collection allows for so many opportunities for women to express themselves and just have fun,” she added.

A look from the LoveShackFancy x Hurley collaboration.
A look from the LoveShackFancy x Hurley collaboration. courtesy image.

In addition to apparel, there are beach towels, limited-edition skateboards and hand-shaped surfboards.

“We love to call summer the official LoveShackFancy season so being able to collaborate with a major swim brand like Hurley has been the most epic experience,” said Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy. “This is our second collaboration with Hurley and we’ve loved being able to have a bit of LoveShack in the surf space so we’ve made sure to make this collection extra special.

A look from the LoveShackFancy x Hurley collaboration.
A look from the LoveShackFancy x Hurley collaboration.

“This collection has our widest variety yet of swim/surf pieces from reversible one-pieces and bikinis in our favorite florals, of course, to rash guards, wetsuits, suits for kids, board shorts for men and pink surfboards. We’ll also be dropping a few fun extras this year as well as the cutest baby tees and tanks as a nod to ’90s and 2000s nostalgia for that ultimate beach babe moment,” Hessel Cohen said.

Hurley and LoveShackFancy's Latest Collab Includes
A look from the LoveShackFancy x Hurley collaboration. courtesy shot.

Prices range from $70 to $1,400 and the LoveShackFancy x Hurley Collection will be available starting Thursday at retailers such as Revolve, ShopBop and Neiman Marcus and online at hurley.com and loveshackfancy.com and in-store.

