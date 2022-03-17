×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

New Heights and Maximalist Touch Elevated Accessories at Paris Fashion Week

Business

Printemps Rebrands as It Targets Return to Profitability

Business

U.K. Bans Luxury Sales to Russia, Slaps New Tariffs on Imports, Vodka

Lucky Brand to Relaunch Elevated Legend Line

The limited-edition collection offers vintage washes and Americana-inspired details.

Lucky Legends
A look from the Lucky Legends collection.

Lucky Brand has reached into its archives for inspiration for a new limited-edition collection that will launch next week.

Called Lucky Legend, the line of denim and related items for women and men is based on the collection of the same name that the Los Angeles-based brand had offered 15 years ago.

“We came in and started going through the archives and found Lucky Legend,” said Tamara Reynolds, vice president of design, denim, for Lucky Brand. “We thought it had so much promise.”

Lucky was purchased by SPARC, a joint venture between Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, in August 2020 for $140.1 million.

Lucky Legend, she said, is inspired by the authenticity and handcrafted heritage of the brand. It features vintage-inspired washes, music artist screen prints, Americana red, white and blue stars and stripes detailing and traditional quilting techniques.

Related Galleries

Lucky Legends
Menswear is part of the mix for Lucky Legends.

Reynolds said the first drop will total 15 pieces — 10 for women and five for men. It will be rooted in jeans, but will also include shorts, jackets, cardigans and graphic T-shirts.

New collections will be offered seasonally with four drops planned a year, she added.

The line will be more “elevated” than the core Lucky collection, she said, and will retail for $149 for long jeans and embroidered jackets, and $79 for shorts. The core line generally sells for around $99 for jeans.

Lucky Legends
Graphic T-shirts have a vintage vibe.

A highlight of the initial launch, she said, is a women’s denim trucker jacket with a cut hem and an embroidered Lucky Legend logo under the collar.

Reynolds said that while she hopes the Legend collection will attract new customers to the brand, she believes it will appeal to Lucky’s existing customer as well. It will be marketed as special, limited and collectible. “I’m proud of our community,” she said. “They’re free spirited and irreverent.” But the line is intended to be “filtered through optimism and this is the right time for that.”

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad