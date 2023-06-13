Madelyn Cline Stars in Hilfiger’s ‘Summer Essentials’ Campaign

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has introduced its 2023 “Summer Essentials” lifestyle campaign featuring American actress and brand ambassador Madelyn Cline and rising actor Mason Gooding.

The campaign, shot in Miami by photographer Jack McCain, showcases summer staples that comprise the classic Americana summer wardrobe.

“Fusing fashion and pop culture has always been an important part of our heritage,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “We are excited to welcome Madelyn to our collective of partners championing creativity and self-expression. She brings a contemporary energy to our classic Americana style and our range of summer essentials.”

The 25-year-old Cline is best known for her roles as Sarah Cameron on the Netflix teen drama series “Outer Banks,” and as Whiskey in Rian Johnson’s mystery film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Gooding, 26, is the son of Cuba Gooding Jr., and has had a recurring role in the TV series “Ballers” and a starring role in the teen drama series “Love, Victor.” He has also appeared in the film “Booksmart” and portrayed Chad Meeks-Martin in “Scream” and “Scream VI.”

The Hilfiger images feature Cline and Gooding outfitted in key summer essentials such as versatile button-downs and polos, T-shirts and chinos. Prep silhouettes are styled with archival pieces such as the Oxford shirt, heritage chino and 1985 polo reimagined through new shapes and elevated fabrics.

Madelyn Cline for Tommy Hilfiger’s “Summer Essentials” campaign. Jack McCain, Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger.

Cline joined Hilfiger for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix to celebrate the launch of the Tommy x Mercedes-AMG FI x Awake NY NY Collection. She also attended a New York Fashion Week dinner in February to celebrate Hilfiger’s spring 2023 collection. In May, she revealed that she had become an ambassador for the brand to her 16.4 million social media followers.

“I am absolutely thrilled and honored to partner with such a legendary brand like Tommy Hilfiger,” said Cline. “I grew up wearing Tommy, so having the opportunity to join forces with the brand is a dream come true. I can’t wait to bring my own creativity and passion to the table.”

Asked whether there are any plans for Cline to design a capsule, a Hilfiger spokeswoman said there are currently no plans to do so.

The campaign will go live on Hilfiger’s social channels on Tuesday. The summer essentials are available now to shop at tommy.com.