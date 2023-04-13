MAGIC Nashville Returns April 26 and 27

MAGIC Nashville is returning for its second annual wholesale event April 26 and 27. The April edition, which has twice the footprint of the inaugural show, will take place at the Music City Center featuring fashion, music and immersive activations. More than 430 brands are participating.

Women’s sportswear, young contemporary and trend apparel, footwear and accessories brands will be highlighted.

MAGIC Nashville will host daily panel sessions at the MAGIC Social House, where experts will speak on current topics facing the fashion industry including a “2023 Trend Presentation” hosted by Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion; Jordan Rudow, vice president of MAGIC, and Rachel McCord, founder of the McCord List.

Country music star Jessie James Decker will also join McCord for a panel on launching a business.

“Nashville and MAGIC are both known for their vibrant energy, and we aim to capture the opportunity the unique southern market has to offer with a mid-season meeting point to do business. MAGIC Nashville has doubled in size in just one year, and we anticipate the momentum to continue,” Helfman said. “The show is growing, and so is the expanding list of top-tier international and domestic retailers.”

MAGIC Nashville expects more than 200 new brands to show, with a 91 percent increase in women-owned collections in the apparel, footwear, accessories, home, gift and beauty categories.

Z Supply, Steve Madden, Frye, Mink Pink, Driftwood, Bobi, Barefoot Dreams, Dolma, Liverpool Jeans, Hobo, Gigi Pip, Dolce Vita and Poppy & Pout will be on-site, along with international representation from Rolla’s of Australia, Spanner from Canada, Vero Moda of Denmark, Dantelle from Turkey and Stivali from Colombia.

Dillard’s, Free People, Zappos, Fashion Nova, Lulus, INA International, Island Activewear, Silver Icing, Amazon Mexico and Editorial Boutique are among the national and international retailers expected.

“Over 430 brands are coming to MAGIC Nashville, which fills the need for the regional event where noteworthy retailers can find designers offering immediates for key holiday season demand,” Rudow said. “The brand list offers everything Nashville is known for: charm, bright colors, boho feels, embellishment, all the high notes and international designers that capture this essence.”