MILAN — Considered a muse by designers from Pierpaolo Piccioli to Riccardo Tisci, after a modeling career spanning more than 25 years, Mariacarla Boscono for the first time is trying her hand at design. But she firmly shies away from being called a designer, which “is too big a word, and I continue to love my job.”

Boscono has designed a collection for K-Way, which will bow June 10 and which also marks her first experience as an artistic director, photographer and brand endorser at the same time.

In the images related to the project, Boscono herself dons the pieces of the collection, which hinges on the zip-up swimsuit, and her nine-year-old daughter wears a children’s version. Boscono photographed the campaign on an Italian island, but she declined to name it, as she wants it to be seen as a location that is “a symbol of maternity, a refuge where nature, freedom and peace meet.”

The swimsuit has UPF 50 protection and is paired with matching leggings. K-Way’s Le Vrai 3.0 Eiffel waterproof jacket is crafted from ripstop with a packable construction and a unique floral print designed by Boscono.

Two accessories complete the look: a hat with matching graphic and a functional belt bag.

“These are very simple pieces for a busy, hands-on mother, yet feminine,” explained Boscono. “I did not feel the need to design a couture dress.”

She admitted she had often been approached to create capsule collections, but this is the first time because of the meaning the K-Way brand has for her. “The project developed organically. K-Way and I have been eyeing each other for a while, I am a great fan and one of my first memories is that of my mother zipping up my K-Way as a child.”

She said she continues to be “fulfilled” by her modeling career, which remains “very appealing,” while she also enjoys taking self-portraits.

Boscono said she enjoyed the experience with K-Way, “working in a very natural way. I have very clear ideas and I take decisions in five minutes.” She shot the images over three days in April, with no artificial light, and “basically no hair and makeup done.”

She praised the technology of the swimsuit, which allows it to dry off quickly. “It’s very versatile, you can wear it all day from the beach to the market, pair it with jeans for an aperitif or a pizza without ever having to change at home,” she said of the design, which she believes is “sexy but not too revealing. I’m thinking of a modern and strong woman.”

Boscono created the girls’ bodysuit and leggings in a delicate powder pink. “It’s not a mini-me design,” she underscored. “Individuality and independence are key.”

Prices range from 50 euros for a hat and 80 euros for leggings to 115 euros for a sleeveless swimsuit to 160 euros for a long-sleeved style. Parkas retail at 140 euros.

The children’s swimsuit costs 115 euros and the parka 120 euros.

The collection will be available starting June 10 online, in the K-Way monobrand stores in Turin, Milan, Rome , Forte dei Marmi and Portofino and in a number of exclusive points of sale such as Antonia, Rail, Fondaco dei Tedeschi, Julian Fashion, M.Marittima, LuisaViaRoma, Degli Effetti and Papini.

Boscono, who is represented by Women Management, made her debut at age 16 on the fall 1997 Comme des Garçons runway.

K-Way is controlled by BasicNet SpA, which also owns Kappa, Robe di Kappa, Jesus Jeans, Superga, Sebago and Briko e Sabelt.

Entrepreneur Marco Boglione launched BasicNet in Turin in 1994 as the world’s first fashion marketplace. Born from the roots of storied traditional clothing company Maglificio Calzificio Torinese, founded in 1916, BasicNet doesn’t produce or distribute the collections of its brands. Through a digitally advanced platform, it acts like a marketplace where manufacturers and distributors meet to do business.

In particular, BasicNet designs and develops its labels’ collections, then the company signs licensing agreements with international producers and distributors, which receive from BasicNet all they need to manufacture and sell the products. All processes are carried out exclusively online, making it a fully web integrated company.

BasicNet has been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1999.