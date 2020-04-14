Marimekko and Uniqlo will release a limited-edition collection on April 23 on uniqlo.com and in stores as they reopen for spring 2020.

The capsule is inspired by Finnish summer living and features a selection of items for women and children in colorful and bold Marimekko prints by Annika Rimala and Maija Isola. This is the third collaboration between the companies.

The capsule consists of a range of women’s, girls and baby items, including outerwear, dresses, tunics, maxidresses, pants, skirts, shirts and accessories. There are 18 women’s styles, three styles for girls and three for babies. Among the accessories are paper hats, paper tote bags, espadrilles and large linen-blend scarves. The UV-blocking hats and bags feature raffia-like finishes.

Retail prices range from $14.90 to $69.90.

“Brand collaborations with partners with whom we share values and are able to create something truly exciting for customers represent unique opportunities for Marimekko to share our design philosophy with a wide global audience,” said Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, president and chief executive officer of Marimekko.

“Our three seasons of working closely with Marimekko have deepened our understanding and appreciation for the Finnish fashion and design house and its art of printmaking. We are pleased to once again feature iconic Marimekko prints by the company’s legendary designers Maija Isola and Annika Rimala,” said Yuki Katsuta, head of research and development at Uniqlo.

The collection won’t be available in Japan.