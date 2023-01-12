×
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 12, 2023

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Thom Browne Wins Stripes Trademark Case Against Adidas

Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Fall 2023

Marta Kostyuk Signs as Wilson Sporting Goods Co.’s First Ambassador

The tennis player is the first ambassador to front the sporting brand’s complete offerings of tennis rackets, footwear and sportswear.

Marta Kostyuk
Marta Kostyuk for Wilson Courtesy

Wilson Sporting Goods Co. has tapped its first brand ambassador to represent its full line.

The sporting brand has tapped Ukrainian 20-year-old tennis player Marta Kostyuk as its new brand ambassador, fronting Wilson’s full line of tennis rackets, footwear and sportswear. Wilson debuted its sportswear line in May 2021.

“Wilson is committed to equipping athletes with all they need to succeed on and off the court, and there is nobody better to join forces with than Marta Kostyuk,” said Jason Collins, global general manager of Wilson Racquet Sports. “Marta has an extremely sharp game, and we look forward to not only expanding Wilson’s impact in the sports of tennis, but also supporting her as she grows her competitive edge and personal brand.” 

Kostyuk debuted the partnership last week during the Adelaide International Tennis Tournament, where she wore custom Wilson sportswear, the Rush Pro 4.0 tennis shoes and used the Wilson Blade v8 racket. The tennis player will continue to wear custom Wilson apparel for future tournaments and tennis matches. She will also help in product development for future sportswear collections. 

Marta Kostyuk 

“Growing up in a tennis family, Wilson has always been a trusted staple in my game for as long as I can remember,” Kostyuk said. “It feels surreal to officially be playing and wearing Wilson — a partnership that I know will inspire and evolve, just as the game does.” 

The ambassadorship comes on the heels of the release of Wilson’s latest tennis sportswear collection, which offers men’s and women’s pieces. This month, Wilson is also celebrating the one-year anniversary of its SoHo flagship store, which offers its full range of athletic products in addition to its newly launched sportswear. 

