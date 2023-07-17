Matches Heading Out to the Hamptons for Series of Activations

Matches, the online luxury destination, is getting ready for its summer fling in the Hamptons. It is planning a series of activations with its marble Mister Softee ice cream truck making multiple stops along the Long Island shoreline from Tuesday through Friday.

The truck will offer complimentary ice cream and limited-edition merchandise such as marble fans, parasols, water bottles, tote bags and the brand’s signature marble matchboxes. Customers will be able to claim their ice cream and a piece of merchandise with a voucher for 20 percent off a minimum spend of $300. This is the first time Matches has had an activation in the Hamptons.

Matches will be holding a series of private shopping events showcasing its exclusive vacation capsules, with items that run the gamut from summer evening gowns from Giambattista Valli and beach cover-ups from Missoni to crochet Gucci accessories. Alongside these events, Matches and publisher Phaidon will also be launching “The New Antiquarians: At Home with Young Collectors” by Michael Diaz-Griffith on Friday with the author hosting a private cocktail event at the home of Alex Rosenfield, which was recently redesigned by Nick Olsen. The book brings together a group of young collectors who decorate their homes blending the old with the new.

Saloni dress, Emme Parsons shoes and Sensi Studios hat at Matchesfashion.com Courtesy shot.

“Luxury is driven by discovery, and we want unique, innovative experiences to further our presence in America. We will achieve this by bringing together the best of e-commerce, events and content for our community living or traveling to the Hamptons this summer season. We work closely with our private shopping team to ensure we are actually showing our customers in this market the product and designers that they want to see, rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach,” said Carl Tallents, chief commercial officer of Matches.

Matches integrates both physical and digital touch points. In addition to its online site at matchesfashion.com, it has three London stores in Wimbledon, Marylebone, and 5 Carlos Place, its Mayfair townhouse which offers a unique retail experience, event space and broadcasting hub.

A Jacquemus dress on Matchesfashion.com Courtesy shot from Matchesfashion

Matches carries more than 650 designers such as Prada, Gucci, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Halpern and Wales Bonner.