Michael Kors Names Twice’s Dahyun Newest Global Ambassador

Dahyun has developed a close relationship with the brand the last few seasons.

Michael Kors has named Dahyun, a member of the South Korean global musical group Twice, its newest global brand ambassador.

The 25-year-old Dahyun, whose full name is Kim Da-hyun, has established a close relationship with the Kors brand over the past few seasons, attending both the spring and fall 2023 Michael Kors Collection runways shows during New York Fashion Week.

In a survey by ListenFirst, a social media analytics platform that analyzed social engagement results during NYFW 2022 from Sept. 9 through Sept. 15, Michael Kors came in first place in social engagement attributed in part to a top-performing Instagram collaboration post of Dahyun arriving at the runway show, which got 639,196 engagements. 

The South Korean singer will appear in the Michael Michael Kors fall/holiday campaign, with spring to follow. Additional social media collaborations and appearances are planned throughout the year.

Dahyun has been a member of the global group Twice since 2015.

“I’m excited to embrace the world of music and performance with Dahyun. She’s energetic, animated and has truly captured a global audience. From her incredible talent to her individual style, she’s the perfect representation of our brand,” said Michael Kors.

