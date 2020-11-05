Minnie Rose, the luxury cashmere and knitwear brand founded by Lisa Shaller-Goldberg, has launched Minnie Rose Girls, designed in sizes 7 to 14.

“Spending extra time with my young daughter during these unprecedented times brought me back to my youth when life was innocent, carefree and uncomplicated,” said Shaller-Goldberg, owner and creative director. “I created a capsule collection to reflect memories of my younger days and answer every young girls’ biggest problem: What should I wear today?”

The Minnie Rose Girls fall line consists of 10 styles ranging in retail price from $70 to $100. The styles include reverse frayed cashmere-blend hoodies, cashmere blend joggers, tie-dyed cashmere blend joggers, cashmere blend tie-dyed crewneck sweaters, frayed cashmere blend crewneck sweaters and viscose blend puff-sleeve sweaters and cardigans.

The limited capsule collection is launching this week at saks.com and Saks Fifth Avenue stores, and will be available next week in limited quantities at Minnierose.com

Shaller-Goldberg said she expects the girls’ line to be an ongoing business.

Other brand extensions for Minnie Rose include a lounge collection launching for holiday and a men’s line, also bowing for holiday gift giving. The company is adding a corporate gifting category, said Shaller-Goldberg.