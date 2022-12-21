×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

This Season on ‘Emily in Paris,’ It’s All About Sylvie

Fashion

WWD’s Newsmaker of the Year: Dior’s Pietro Beccari

Fashion

2022’s Biggest Fashion News: The Gucci, Alessandro Michele Split

Moncler Grenoble Reboots as High-performance Brand

The brand is unveiling its new brand ambassador, French professional skier Richard Permin, with a short film shot by Jonas Lindstroem.

Moncler
Moncler Courtesy of Moncler

MILAN — Moncler chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini is rebooting Moncler Grenoble as a “high performance” brand.

Exemplifying this strategy, the brand is launching its new collection with a short film shot by Jonas Lindstroem. With the campaign, it unveils its new and latest brand ambassador, French professional skier Richard Permin.

The video shows Permin skiing down Chile’s glacial Quetrupillán volcano in the most challenging conditions, narrowly outpacing tumbling snow. A community of skiers suddenly emerge from the snow cloud in formation behind him. Permin wears Moncler Grenoble High Performance Lapaz jacket, Terrabeam goggles, Meninx Rs Mips helmet and Reusch for Moncler Grenoble gloves.

Related Galleries

Moncler Grenoble also counts champions such as French mogul skier Perrine Laffont and snowboarder Shaun White among its ambassadors.

This year, the collection is divided in four different lines: Day-namic, Après Ski, Performance and Style and High Performance, from technical performance to after ski with lightweight products for spring and summer or early fall.

The first drop of the High Performance outerwear in stores now is designed to perform in the most extreme conditions. For example, the Brizonshell jacket is waterproof, windproof and highly breathable. It features taped seams and trademarked YKK AquaGuard zippers, and an adjustable hood with a rigid visor.

Available in yellow and navy, the unlined, highly breathable Hinterburg jacket is made with recycled Gore-Tex laminate. For even more extreme weather, the down Cerniatski jacket comes with integrated PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Active to the sleeves, sides and hood.

The collections are available for men, women and children.

Moncler
Moncler Courtesy of Moncler

In addition to being available at top ski resorts from St. Moritz and Verbier in Switzerland to Courchevel in France and Aspen or Vail, Colorado, the company is rolling out a series of pop-up stores from Wien and Crans Montana, to Shinjuku Isetan. In South Korea, it landed in Shinsegae Gangnam and Lotte Avenue World Tower and in China at Beijing China Worlds and Shanghai P66. The stores will stand until the middle or end of January, depending on the city.

The brand has also been partnering over the years with top skiing schools in luxury resorts.

During Moncler’s Capital Markets Day in May, chief brand officer Gino Fisanotti pointed to the group’s legitimacy in supporting the development of Moncler Grenoble. “The brand is part of our DNA, it truly belongs to us and now we will double down on the technical aspect,” Fisanotti said at the time.

A summer proposition will be explored as “consumer behavior has changed toward the mountains and a technical collection [works] year-round,” he added.

Moncler Grenoble owes its name to the city that hosted the Olympic Games in 1968 when the brand was the French national ski team’s official supplier.

The first Grenoble collection was presented in New York in January 2010 during the city’s fashion week.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Hot Summer Bags

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Moncler Grenoble Rebooted as High-performance Brand

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad