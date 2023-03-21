Moose Knuckles Names Carlos Nazario Global Artistic Director

Moose Knuckles, the Montreal-based luxury outerwear firm, has tapped Carlos Nazario as its global artistic director, effective immediately. It is a new post.

Nazario will oversee Moose Knuckles’ collection design, image, content, brick-and-mortar presentation and marketing/communications across all channels.

Nazario is currently the global fashion director at i-D, a role he will retain.

A fashion editor, stylist and creative consultant, he has served as stylist and guest creative consultant for recent Moose Knuckles campaigns. He has worked with many luxury brands and has styled covers for magazines such as Vogue, i-D, T: The New York Times Style Magazine and Vanity Fair, working with such talents as Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Solange, Zoe Kravitz, Frank Ocean and Kendall Jenner, among others.

“I am excited to join Moose Knuckles as global artistic director. Alongside the team, we will develop a new vision for the brand across product categories and communication channels. The brand has a strong foundation, built upon creating the warmest luxury outerwear on the market. We have an incredible opportunity to broaden the scope of the brand and write the next chapter, which will be rooted in modern and innovative product design and communication,” said Nazario.

Victor Luis, chairman of Moose Knuckles, said about Nazario: “He has made his mark on fashion and culture through an understanding of consumers and the industry as a whole with his many creative projects. We could not be more excited by the clarity of his vision for Moose Knuckles. We look forward to taking the next step in our brand’s evolution together as we inspire customers in new ways while staying true to the irreverent nature, uncompromising craftsmanship and attention to quality that defines the Moose Knuckles brand.”

A spring Moose Knuckles ad image.

According to the company, his vision for the brand will be shared in the months ahead. Nazario reports to Luis and and will work out of Moose Knuckles’ offices in New York, Montreal, Milan and Shanghai.

Last fall Moose Knuckles introduced the Bunny campaign and a partnership with Nazario, who styled and directed the campaign that was shot by Luis Alberto Rodrigo. Bunnys are fashion and core hoodies that are padded and have clips on the inside where a faux fur interior can be added as an extra layer.

Collaborations continue to be important initiatives at Moose Knuckles. Last November, Moose Knuckles unveiled a 24-piece ready-to-wear and accessories collection in collaboration with Telfar, following their successful foray into performance-driven outerwear together the previous year.