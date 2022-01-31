Moose Knuckles Partners With Eckhaus Latta on a Collection

Moose Knuckles, the Canadian luxury outerwear firm, has teamed up with Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta of Eckhaus Latta for a 10-piece collection.

The collaboration reimagines outerwear icons through the lens of Eckhaus Latta. The styles highlight Moose Knuckles’ lightweight quilt blanket jacket, raincoat and hoodie in muted tones of coconut milk, stretch limo and white asparagus.

For the first time, the core technology of the Moose Knuckles jacket, RDS certified down, is visible. The quilt pieces are cut in transparent nylon and filled with a light, hand-dyed mélange down, giving a visual effect unique to the collaboration.

Down, which is traditionally used throughout Moose Knuckles’ outerwear, is manufactured in a new hyper-light form, disrupting the technical process and incorporating a blend of hand-dyed feathers in classic Eckhaus Latta silhouettes. The collaboration also features convertible windbreaker jackets and matching pants.

“Mike and Zoe are incredible, fearless creatives, who inspired us with their beautiful work centered around craft and community,” said Joseph McGee, vice president of women’s design at Moose Knuckles. “We saw a synergy there with Moose Knuckles, as we, too, strive to deliver our community fearless, functional fashion. The collaboration with Eckhaus Latta ha been an artistic and technical exploration where, together, we reimagined our classic Moose Knuckles outerwear in new and inspiring ways, using techniques not seen in our collections before.”

“It’s always exciting for us to collaborate with a brand whose products are focused on a specific materiality and design vernacular. We’ve never made puffers, so the opportunity to explore this language with Moose Knuckles was really appealing. They are very open to experimentation,” said Latta.

The collection will be accompanied by an ad campaign, shot by Brianna Capozzi, styled by Matt Holmes and art-directed by Eric Wrenn.

“For this collaboration, we wanted to create storytelling that read capital ‘F’ fashion, but in a subtly perverse and consuming way. Brianna, Matt and Eric’s combined sensibility around this was a perfect fit — everyone could bring their off-kilter perspectives to the table,” said Eckhaus.

The collection will be available starting Feb. 3 on Mooseknuckescanada.com, at Moose Knuckles store locations in New York, Chicago, Toronto and Vancouver, and Eckhaus Latta stores in Los Angeles and New York, as well as select global retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue and Ssense.

Prices range from $390 to $925.

