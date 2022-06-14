Moose Knuckles Strengthens Organizational Structure, Makes Three Hires

Moose Knuckles, the Montreal-based producer of luxury outerwear, sportswear and accessories, is strengthening its organizational structure to fuel growth.

John Puritz has joined the firm as head merchant; Julia Yu has been tapped as senior director of collaborations, and Katherine Correia has been named vice president of product development.

Puritz was most recently the vice president, men’s global merchandising and U.S. retail at Theory. He succeeds Terrence Bogan, who left the company.

Earlier, Yu was director, licensing collaborations at Alexander Wang Inc., and before that was director, new business strategy at Barneys New York.

Correia was most recently part of Jack Wolfskin’s recent rejuvenation in Wiesbaden, Germany. Prior to that she held posts for over eight years at The North Face’s European office in Lugano, Switzerland. During her time there she led the development of technical outerwear, lifestyle and collaborations and led the global fit alignment project team.

Yu’s and Correia’s positions are new, and they are both based in New York. Correira is based in Montreal.

Puritz and Yu report to Victor Luis, chairman and chief executive officer of Moose Knuckles Canada, while Correia reports to Albert Alfieri, chief production and sourcing officer.

“Moose Knuckles Canada continues to innovate in bringing fashion and function to the luxury outerwear space, and we’re pleased to be reinforcing our teams as we keep up with the rapid pace of our global growth,” said Luis. “Josh, Julia and Katherine bring extensive experiences as proven leaders in their field, and I could not be more excited to see their impact on our brand and product.”

Noah Stern, former chief product officer, has transitioned to senior adviser for the company. He will remain a board member, and with his family is focusing on philanthropy. They have established the Noah and Ronit Stern Family Foundation with a mission to help clean the world’s oceans and combat climate change through innovation.

In September 2021, Luis assumed the role of CEO, which was formerly held jointly by cofounders Noah Stern and Ayal Twik, who became chief product officer and chief marketing officer, respectively.

The fast-growing company has been expanding its product range and geographic reach.

“I have never really had an opportunity to spend meaningful time outside of fashion, where we have been together in the heat of the battle and focused intensely on growing Moose Knuckles as an internationally recognized luxury brand hanging in the best stores around the world, including our own,” said Stern. “This has been the craziest ride of my life, the most fun, the most exhilarating, we have accomplished so much, and will continue to, and I could not be more proud of this rocketship we have built together.”

In related news, Moose Knuckles is partnering with stylists Carlos Nazario and Robbie Spencer for their upcoming collection campaigns. Nazario is currently the global fashion director for i-D Magazine, and will style the fall 2023 campaign. Spencer is the senior fashion editor at large for AnOther Magazine in London and will style the spring 2023 campaign.

“Nazario and Spencer are diverse forces, and their grasp of culture makes them the perfect extension of the Moose Knuckles team. They have worked with some of the most esteemed photographers and talents in our industry today and their attention to detail will capture the subversive viewpoints of the brand’s iconic aesthetic,” said Luis.

