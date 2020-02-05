We've all seen the news, but what’s it actually like to report on Britain’s royal family?⁣ ⁣ While they appear to want to have some sort of a relationship with the press, Michelle Tauber, one of People magazine’s senior editors, based in the U.S., noted that the palace is now a much more closed institution than it was during the Eighties and Nineties when there was “an astonishing level of access that existed through the Diana years.”⁣ ⁣ Prince Harry has understandably long been wary of the British press in the years following his mother Princess Diana’s death and no doubt the publication of the naked Vegas picture, but he was known to often have a friendly rapport with reporters and photographers during tours and events, especially when it came to promoting his charities. That even included at times making cups of tea for them during tours and taking them to the pub at the end, sometimes picking up the tab, according to The Sun’s veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards. ⁣ ⁣ Those days now seem far away, with Duchess Meghan suing the Mail over publishing her private letter to her father and the duo subsequently dropping the bombshell that they no longer wanted to be senior members of the royal family. Prince Harry placed some of the blame on the “powerful” tabloid media that he believes have often been “ruthless” in its coverage of his wife.⁣ ⁣ “I don’t know if it’s the influence of Meghan [Markle] or if he feels like Meghan has had a very unfair press and he’s trying to protect her. Maybe that’s the reason, but I’m not sure actually,” added Edwards, who has always thought a lot of Prince Harry and had hoped at the time that he would return from his vacation with a more positive outlook.⁣ ⁣ Jonny Dymond, the royal correspondent at BBC News, who spoke to WWD in December said, “Harry for a long time has just hated the media and that’s broadcasters, cameramen, the newspaper reporters.” “He just can’t bear the lot of us and he doesn’t see the relationship between the media and him as an important one. He just wishes we would all go away.”⁣ ⁣ Tap the link in bio for more. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @kathryn.hopkins 📸: @shutterstocknow