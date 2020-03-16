By and  on March 16, 2020

New York fashion companies surveyed said they are allowing their employees to work remotely as the coronavirus outbreak spreads in the region.

A host of fashion firms have said they’ve already closed their freestanding stores, including Fivestory, Misha Nonoo, Ramy Brook, PVH Corp., (including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger), Allbirds, Lululemon, Nike, Abercrombie & Fitch Co., and Everlane.

